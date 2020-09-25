Before Winters, Flaunt Under INR 6000 Dresses Like Alia Bhatt, Sanjana Sanghi, And Kalki Koechlin Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Winter is coming, which also means that we would wear fewer dresses and more of woollen wear. Come the chilly winter season and we put our dresses neatly in the wardrobe but you still have time to wear those summer dresses before winters. Adding to that, in some areas, winter season is just as sunny with just very little temperature drop, so you can all the more look at these dresses. Divas including Sanjana Sanghi, Alia Bhatt, and Kalki Koechlin flaunted gorgeous dresses and gave us dress goals. Let's decode their dress looks.

Alia Bhatt's Nature-Inspired Dress

Alia Bhatt also of late flaunted a ruffled party-perfect dress that we so loved. She wore a Sorrento mini dress from the label, Summer Somewhere and looked absolutely stunning. Her dress featured voluminous sleeves and frill skirt. The lightweight crepe dress was accentuated by leaves pattern and the dress is priced at INR 5,590. Alia Bhatt colour-blocked her dress with neon green sandals from Aldo. Her makeup was fresh and dewy and the middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Sanjana Sanghi's Floral Dress

Sanjana Sanghi recently impressed us with her gorgeous long dress that came from the label, Rivaaj Clothing. It was a classy cotton dress that had a v-neckline and was splashed in maroon pink colour. The dress was adorned with intricately-done floral accents. It was a half-sleeved number with red piping. Perfect for all occasions, this angrakha dress featured hand-blocked patterns and is priced at INR 2800. The Dil Bechara actress sported a smartwatch and chic bracelets. She also spruced up her look with oxidised silver earrings from Ritika Sachdeva's eponymous label. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kalki Koechlin's White Dress

Kalki Koechlin also gave us an elegant dress goal recently. She posted her picture on Instagram feed and captioned this dress picture as, 'Looking back on last year be like...' The actress wore a pristine white dress from the label, Cottonworld. Her dress was highlighted by meticulous patterns, which enhanced the dress look. The actress paired her dress with formal black shoes and socks, which enhanced the timeless look. The statement hat upped her avatar and with this, Kalki gave us a styling tip too. This dress of hers can be worn at formal events. However, this dress is unavailable but you can still take a fresh dress idea with this dress of the diva.

So, whose dress you loved the most? Let us know that.