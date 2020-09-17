From Rihanna To Katrina Kaif, The Divas Who Have Inspired Us With Their Feminism-inspired T-shirts Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Feminism isn't just a term or a movement, it is a feeling that we should all adopt. Without the intention of sounding preachy, but it is only by practising feminism in our day-to-day life are we going to break free from the shackles of patriarchy. Feminism isn't just a movement for women like most conveniently want to believe but equality should be for all. Inspired by the present-day feminists and the dire need for feminism in the modern narrative, a number of leading fashion houses have translated the very thought into fashion. The luxury fashion house Dior, for instance, introduced the t-shirt that read, "We Should All Be Feminists" in their fall 2016 collection. This plain t-shirt became an instant hit with celebrities across the globe spreading the message with their respective Dior tees.

T-shirts or tops as we all know have been a powerful symbol of spreading messages and the best part about a T-shirt with a slogan is that you can say a lot without having to open your mouth. When a celebrity wears a t-shirt with a slogan, the mass appeal is also generated via social media and the message gets across without doing much. A number of times, celebs both Indian and International have sported t-shirts with slogans and inspired us with the words on their T-shirts. Now since, the history has had instances of women being more suppressed, particularly their voices, a present-day woman's need to assert and voice out more is natural. So, today we are going to cover the celebs, who had donned t-shirts, which inspired us to come out of our shells, show strength, and speak up. From Rihanna to Katrina Kaif, here are the celebs, who inspired us with their tee fashion.

Courtesy: Rihanna's Instagram

Rihanna's T-shirt Style

Rihanna wore the aforementioned Dior t-shirt, 'We Should All Be Feminists' to spread the message to her followers on Instagram. She paired her iconic Dior tee with distressed denims and gave it a formal spin with a pin-striped black blazer. She teamed her ensemble with mountain shoes and kept her jewellery game chic with a light pendant and hoops. The makeup was highlighted by wine red lip shade and the ponytail completed her look.

Alia Bhatt's T-shirt Style

Alia Bhatt, who is famous for her chic and trendy western style, also attended an event and rocked her feminist-inspired t-shirt. She wore a white-hued tee that read, 'f For Feminist'. She teamed her t-shirt with black pyjamas that featured quirky patterns. Alia paired her ensemble with black-hued sandals and her makeup was enhanced by bright pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and kohl with pink eye shadow. The sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Nargis Fakhri's T-shirt Style

Nargis Fakhri's look was fresh and natural as she flaunted a white-hued tee. Her t-shirt was plain and simple, and round-necked, but with a powerful message. According to us, the message on her t-shirt meant that one shouldn't cry but smile and leave without looking back. We thought her t-shirt was on-point. The makeup was enhanced by natural pink lip shade and the middle-parted hairdo upped her look.

Kareena And Malaika T-shirt Style

There's nothing better than twinning in the same feminist t-shirt with your bestie. So, did Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora. The two were spotted in the same Dolce & Gabbana, which read, 'End Violence Against Women'. The t-shirts also had heart emoticons embossed on them. Their t-shirts were super awesome and given that there is so much violence against women, these t-shirts helped spread the message against violence.

Also on one of the occasions, Kareena Kapoor, took to her t-shirt to put forth a message. Her blue knitwear tee had a long message written, 'You can call me anything you want, Just don't call me early in the morning.' Well, this t-shirt was specific in the message. We liked her tee and since it was so unique, we wish we had it too.

Courtesy: Dakota Fanning's Instagram

Dakota Fanning's T-shirt Style

For a Net-A-Porter campaign aimed at women empowerment, Dakota Fanning wore a t-shirt and paired it with denims. Her t-shirt, which was white-hued and round-necked, had the words, 'On Top' written on it. The t-shirt also had small letters written, which said, 'Girls'. So, the t-shirt probably meant girls on top. Her makeup was natural and fresh.

Anushka Sharma's T-shirt Style

Anushka Sharma was also spotted at the airport in the iconic Dior 'We Should All Be Feminist' tee. The t-shirt was white-hued and simple and she teamed it with plain black pants and white-hued sports shoes. Her accessories were light and the makeup was highlighted by pink cheekbones and complementing lip shade. The partly-tied sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Viola Davis' Instagram

Viola Davis' T-shirt Style

Viola Davis also was a part of the Net-A-Porter campaign and her t-shirt had the words 'Love For You' written in a neon pink hue. We loved this t-shirt as it encouraged the women-supporting-women movement. She paired her tee with matte grey pants and her makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and deep pink lip shade. The voluminous curly tresses wrapped up her look.

Courtesy: Kalki Koechlin's Instagram

Kalki Koechlin's T-shirt Style

Kalki Koechlin, who inspires us to stay empowered and strong, also donned a t-shirt, which became popular among women. Her t-shirt read the message, 'I Am A Feminist What's Your Superpower'. The t-shirt was white-hued and she paired it with blue pants. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and fringe hairdo.

Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Katrina Kaif's T-shirt Style

Katrina Kaif also extended solidarity to women with her t-shirt that she donned recently. The actress wore a white t-shirt, which read, 'You Go Girl' written in red. She teamed her tee with blue denims and her makeup was light and natural with muted pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted long wavy tresses completed her avatar.

So, which feminist t-shirt you loved the most? Let us know that.