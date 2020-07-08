Dil Bechara Actress Sanjana Sanghi Is All Set To Rule The Fashion World And Here Is Proof! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's upcoming film Dil Bechara is all set to release on 24th July. This is Sanjana's fourth film in the Bollywood industry. The actress definitely received appreciation for her performance for the first three films but her fashionable looks are what that has impressed us the most. No doubt, she has a pretty face and when she slays her gorgeous outfits, it's a treat to soreeyes. So, today, let's just take a quick glimpse of some of the best fashion choices of Sanjana and decode it.

Sanjana Sanghi In Sequin Red Separates Sanjana Sanghi donned Zara's sequin red separates and looked absolutely glamorous. Her separates consisted of a one-shoulder peplum top, which featured loose sleeves. She teamed her top with matching shimmering pants and opted for minimal jewellery. The Hindi Medium actress let loose her side-parted straight tresses loose and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and matte light pink lip shade. Sanjana Sanghi In A Jacket And Joggers Sanjana Sanghi gave sporty fashion goals in a full-sleeved open-front blue jacket, which was accentuated by white-hued patterns. She layered her jacket with a sleeveless plain yellow crop top and teamed it with matching blue joggers. Her outfit came from Adidas and she completed her look with a pair of white sport shoes. The Rockstar actress pulled back her braided tresses into a ponytail and elevated her look with filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, yellow eye shadow, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade. Sanjana Sanghi In A Striped Dress With Blazer Sanjana Sanghi welcomed spring season by flaunting her blue attire. She wore an extended-sleeved white midi dress, which was accentuated by blue striped patterns. The actress layered her dress with a full-sleeved notch-lapel open-front navy blue blazer and completed her look with brown boots. Her outfit came from Polo Ralph Lauren and she upped her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings, bracelet, and wrist watch. Sanjana tied her mid-parted tresses into a side braided tail and wrapped up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Sanjana Sanghi In A Red Lehenga Sanjana Sanghi gave wedding fashion goals in her red lehenga. Her lehenga was accentuated by green-golden embroidered patterns and white dotted prints. Styled by Jahnvi Bansal, she teamed her flared lehenga with a half-sleeved heavily embroidered red choli and draped a matching dupatta. The Fukrey Returns actress notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings, white pearl detailed delicate necklace, bracelets, and rings. The diva let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and enhanced her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade.

We really liked all these outfits of Sanjana Sanghi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sanjana Sanghi