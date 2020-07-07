Sushant Singh Rajput’s And Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara Fashion Is Simple And So Relatable Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dil Bechara, the last movie of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had the trailer release yesterday and within 24 hours the trailer clocked more than 22 million views. The trailer beat Avengers Endgame and it has broken records. The movie also stars Sanjana Sanghi, who was also seen in Rockstar. The movie is based on the book by John Green, The Fault In Our Stars. The trailer of the movie looked very promising but we also noticed the fashion in the movie. Sushant Singh Rajput's and Sanjana Sanghi's fashion in the movie is about simple, regular outfits, which make their respective characters so relatable. We have decoded some of their fashion looks for you.

1. Sushant Singh Rajput's Basketball Look

Sushant Singh Rajput portrays the role of a happy-go-lucky boy in the movie and often dresses up in conventionally cool outfits. The opening of the trailer has him wearing a basketball outfit that featured a blue and yellow striped vest and shorts. The vest has 'Indiana 31' written on it and it seemed like as if he has won the match or scored a point.

2. Sanjana Sanghi's Grey And Black Attire

In the introduction scene of the trailer, Sanjana Sanghi is seen in grey and black attire, which is splashed in muted hues. Her attire totally reflects her mood and consists of a grey-hued tee and black skirt. She wore spectacles and accessorised her look with headphones. Her makeup is natural and the side-parted hairdo added an interesting dimension to her look.

3. Sushant Singh Rajput's Jacket Look

In one of the scenes, where he introduces himself to Sanjana Sanghi and playfully teases her because of Sanjana's name in the movie, Kizie Basu, the actor wore the trendy outfit. He wore a black and white striped t-shirt and blue denims and paired it with a mustard yellow jacket. He also teamed it with white shoes and tells about osteosarcoma in the movie casually.

4. Sushant And Sanjana's Travel Look

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's travel look absolutely impressed us. Sushant Singh Rajput wore a blue outfit that consisted of a blue jacket and pants. He paired his suit with a red sweater and white muffler. Sushant paired his ensemble with white shoes. Sanjana Sanghi wears a black-hued jacket, which was structured and paired it with stockings.

Didn't they look awesome together? We will miss you Sushant Singh Rajput.

Courtesy: FoxStarHindi