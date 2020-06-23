Just In
- 57 min ago Hina Khan Keeps Her Fashion Game Strong In Her Upcoming Film Unlock The Haunted App
-
- 1 hr ago 10 Must-Have Healthy Vegetables During The Monsoon
- 2 hrs ago Rath Yatra 2020: Here’s The Story Behind The Celebration And Idols Of Lord Jagannath
- 3 hrs ago Katrina Kaif Looks As Colourful As Rainbow In Her Multi-Hued Dress And Striking Shoes
Don't Miss
- News Positive and cordial talks with China says India as both sides agree to disengage
- Finance Diesel Set To Become The Most Expensive Auto Fuel; Just Shy Of Petrol Price By Few Paise
- Sports Nottinghamshire cancel Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas' contract
- Movies Hina Khan's Boyfriend Rocky Slams Sonam Kapoor For Her Tweet On 'Karma' & 'Privilege'!
- Technology Apple AirPods 3 To Be Launched In First Half Of 2021
- Automobiles BMW 8 Series Edition Golden Thunder Unveiled: Launch Scheduled For September
- Education How To Write An Essay On International Yoga Day?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In Monsoon
When Sushant Singh Rajput Did A Photoshoot With Kendall Jenner In Coordinated Outfits For A Magazine
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not just a brilliant actor but he had a distinctive fashion sense too. His roles in his films were diverse, which is where he gave us a lot of fashion moments but off-the-screen, he gave us some defining fashion goals too. His photoshoot with supermodel Kendall Jenner on Vogue India instantly became the talk of the town.
The magazine celebrated 10-year-anniversary in 2017 and Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner were photographed by famous Peruvian photographer, Mario Testino. They were shot in Jaipur's Hotel Samode Palace. In the photoshoot, the two coordinated in white outfits and looked amazing. Sushant Singh Rajput looked dapper in his white suit, which was structured and featured nuanced details. The actor also wore a round-collar shirt and teamed his ensemble with a white tee. His attire absolutely gave goals to discerning men.
As for Kendall Jenner, she wore a sculptural white top that was accentuated by intricate origami folds. It was a one-shouldered cropped top and she paired it with high-waist pants. Kendall's look was jewellery-free and her makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The well-defined kohl upped her look. The high bun rounded out her avatar.
So, what do you think about Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner's attire and look? Let us know that.