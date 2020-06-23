When Sushant Singh Rajput Did A Photoshoot With Kendall Jenner In Coordinated Outfits For A Magazine Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not just a brilliant actor but he had a distinctive fashion sense too. His roles in his films were diverse, which is where he gave us a lot of fashion moments but off-the-screen, he gave us some defining fashion goals too. His photoshoot with supermodel Kendall Jenner on Vogue India instantly became the talk of the town.

The magazine celebrated 10-year-anniversary in 2017 and Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner were photographed by famous Peruvian photographer, Mario Testino. They were shot in Jaipur's Hotel Samode Palace. In the photoshoot, the two coordinated in white outfits and looked amazing. Sushant Singh Rajput looked dapper in his white suit, which was structured and featured nuanced details. The actor also wore a round-collar shirt and teamed his ensemble with a white tee. His attire absolutely gave goals to discerning men.

As for Kendall Jenner, she wore a sculptural white top that was accentuated by intricate origami folds. It was a one-shouldered cropped top and she paired it with high-waist pants. Kendall's look was jewellery-free and her makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The well-defined kohl upped her look. The high bun rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner's attire and look? Let us know that.