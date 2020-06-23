ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    When Sushant Singh Rajput Did A Photoshoot With Kendall Jenner In Coordinated Outfits For A Magazine

    By
    |

    Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not just a brilliant actor but he had a distinctive fashion sense too. His roles in his films were diverse, which is where he gave us a lot of fashion moments but off-the-screen, he gave us some defining fashion goals too. His photoshoot with supermodel Kendall Jenner on Vogue India instantly became the talk of the town.

    The magazine celebrated 10-year-anniversary in 2017 and Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner were photographed by famous Peruvian photographer, Mario Testino. They were shot in Jaipur's Hotel Samode Palace. In the photoshoot, the two coordinated in white outfits and looked amazing. Sushant Singh Rajput looked dapper in his white suit, which was structured and featured nuanced details. The actor also wore a round-collar shirt and teamed his ensemble with a white tee. His attire absolutely gave goals to discerning men.

    View this post on Instagram

    Kendall and Sushant Singh Rajput for Vogue India May 2017 Issue Photographed by Mario Testino #kendalljenner

    A post shared by Hadids And Jenners News (@hadids.jenner) on

    As for Kendall Jenner, she wore a sculptural white top that was accentuated by intricate origami folds. It was a one-shouldered cropped top and she paired it with high-waist pants. Kendall's look was jewellery-free and her makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The well-defined kohl upped her look. The high bun rounded out her avatar.

    So, what do you think about Sushant Singh Rajput and Kendall Jenner's attire and look? Let us know that.

    More SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT News

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue