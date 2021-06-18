Anushka Sharma And Kalki Koechlin Give Us Cool Outfit Goals And Convince Us To Use Black And White Filter More Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Anushka Sharma and Kalki Koechlin inspired us lately with not only their cool outfits but also made us realise the impact of black and white filter on the photos. The two actors looked stunning in their respective outfits. Their ensembles made for a perfect summer wear, and we have decoded their looks and outfits for some stay-at-home fashion inspiration.

Anushka Sharma's Shirt And Denims

Anushka Sharma flaunted an oversized shirt that was striped with a knotted scarf-like neckline. Her shirt was long and folded and she teamed it with straight-fit ankle-length denim jeans. The actress also paired her ensemble with white sneakers and upped her look with tiny gold-toned hoops. She wore a white mask and completed her look with an impeccable bun. Anushka captioned her picture as, "A 'take random photos and think of a quirky caption' kind of post 🌝😷."

Kalki Koechlin's 'Nirvana' Dress

Kalki Koechlin gave us one of the most relatable moments and a fashion goal too. She captioned her picture as, "Perfectly captures my state of mind the past couple of months." Her t-shirt dress was round-necked and featured graphic pattern of an emoji with the word, 'Nirvana' written on it. She rounded out her look with a messy high bun hairdo, and we totally liked this picture. Also, we wish we could buy this dress of hers.

So, whose black and white fashion moment did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pictures Source: Instagram