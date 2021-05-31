8 Years Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: From Nerdy Chic Look To Stunning Saree, Deepika Padukone’s Fashion Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

'Yaadein mithai ke dabbe ki tarah hoti hain, ek baar khola toh sirf ek tukda nahi khaa paoge', truly quoted by Naina Talwar in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this 2013 film is one of the most loved films of all the time, especially for the youth. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, this special film not only took us on the roller coaster of different emotions but also threw light on different stages of our life, from friendship to love to adulting to career. Eight years just flew by but the film is still very much close to our hearts.

Apart from giving us many relatable moments, the film also treated us with unforgettable fashion statements. We mean can you even imagine the film without that nerdy look of Deepika Padukone or that electric blue saree of hers in Badtameez Dil or that perfect bridesmaid look? No, right? The way Deepika pulled off different looks, from being a shy girl to a confident young woman, we were all left speechless. Her fashion in the movie perfectly justified her character. And all the credit goes to the designers Manish Malhotra and Samidha Wangnoo, who did wonders with Naina Talwar's outfits.

As the film clocks its 8 years today, we have talked about Deepika Padukone's different fashionable avatars from the film at different stages. Take a look.

Deepika Padukone In A Floral Dress And Shrug As Deepika Padukone got ready for trekking, she was seen dolled up in a fit and flare dress, which was accentuated by blossoming red, blue, and pink floral patterns. She layered her dress with a full-sleeved open front turquoise blue shrug and went for minimal jewellery. Showing off her geeky look, she sported eyeglasses and wrapped up her look with pink lip shade. Deepika let loose her side-parted straight tresses and wore a thin hairband. Deepika Padukone In An Electric Blue Saree Deepika Padukone's electric blue saree in the song Badtameez Dil was totally a big trendsetter for all the ladies in the town. As the film showed 8 years gap, Deepika as Naina Talwar surprised us with her totally different look as a stunning and confident young woman. In the song, she slayed in an electric blue saree, which had a little shimmer detail and featured a golden lace border. She draped her saree in a low-waist style and it's thinly pleated pallu over her shoulder. The actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless black sequin backless blouse that had knotted detailing at the back. Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of studs and flaunted her highlighted beautiful curled locks. Filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. Deepika Padukone In A Red Sharara Set In the song Dilliwaali Girlfriend, Deepika Padukone looked no less than a ravishing diva in her bright red bold sharara set. Her sharara bottoms was accentuated by heavy sequins and beads while the thigh-high long slits, added stylish quotient to her look and the golden belt, upped her look. She teamed it with a sleeveless asymmetrical cut plain red blouse and notched up her look with long earrings, bangles, and rings. Deepika let loose her side-parted tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy eyeshadow, mascara, and nude-pink lip shade. Deepika Padukone In A Blue Kurta Set As Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) stepped out to explore Udaipur, the actress mesmerised us with her simple and elegant look in a blue kurta set. Her sleeveless blue kurta was intricately embroidered and she draped a pretty contrasting red dupatta, around her neck and bodice. Deepika accessorised her look with a pair of jhumkis and let loose her mid-parted layered straight tresses. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade, rounded out her avatar. Deepika Padukone In A Bright Red Lehenga The moment we saw Deepika Padukone as a bridesmaid while the heart-warming song Kabira was played in the background, we couldn't take our eyes off her as she looked super gorgeous in her red lehenga. Her lehenga was heavily embroidered and had floral accents. She teamed the lehenga with a half-sleeved deep neck red choli that featured dotted patterns. The actress draped the matching-patterned beautiful dupatta and upped her look with a maangtikka, a pair of long earrings, and bangles. She pulled back her tresses into a neat and elegant low bun and adorned two red roses at the side that enhanced her look. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, mascara, and matching lipstick, complemented her look very well.

We absolutely loved these looks of Deepika Padukone in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: T-Series YouTube