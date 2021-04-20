Airport Fashion: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Twin In White As They Head To Maldives Post Covid Recovery Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ever since coronavirus pandemic has hit the world, it has really changed our lives. Negative has turned as the most positive word for all of us today. How ironic is that! After testing negative, people, including celebrities are all going out for mini relaxed vacations to take a break from the hectic life. Joining the list are B-town's lovebirds, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Recently, as the two got recovered from Covid, they headed to Maldives for a fun and peaceful holiday. They were spotted at the airport together, twinning in white outfits and making style statement. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode it.

So, talking about Alia Bhatt first, well, the actress exuded boss lady vibes at the airport in her white separates. It consisted of a sleeveless classic-collar short blazer and matching high-waist flared pants that had multiple pockets. She layered her blazer with a yellow crop top and completed her look with a pair of transparent-strapped nude sandals. The Raazi actress accessorised her look with gold-toned small hoops and rings and carried a brown and white Christian Dior handbag. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a casual bun and wrapped up her look with a black mask that featured golden heart-shaped print. The oval black-hued aviators added style quotient to her look.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor twinned with Alia Bhatt with a half-sleeved plain white T-shirt. He teamed it with blue denim jeans that had slight ripped-detailing. The Brahmastra actor completed his look with a pair of grey lace shoes and carried a black backpack. The silver-toned chain upped his look while the stylish blue reflectors added cool quotient to his look. With black mask, Ranbir rounded out his avatar.

So, what do you think about this airport look of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Let us know that in the comment section.