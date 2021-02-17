Just In
Om: The Battle Within: Sanjana Sanghi And Aditya Roy Kapur Flaunt Cool Look In Casuals At Wrap Up Party
Directed by Kapil Verma, upcoming action-thriller film titled Om: The Battle Within is one of the most anticipated movies, which is scheduled to release this year. The film stars Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The shooting of the film has been completed and recently, a wrap up party was held where Sanjana and Aditya arrived flaunting their cool looks in casuals. While Sanjana looked stunning in black separates, Aditya, on the other hand, sported blue T-shirt and black bottoms. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it for fashion goals.
Sanjana Sanghi In Black Separates
Sanjana Sanghi was decked up in a cuff-sleeved black crop shirt, which was accentuated by golden buttons and side pockets. She teamed her crop shirt with a high-waist stylish loose pants that too had cuff detailing on the bottom. The Dil Bechara actress completed her look with transparent strapped nude-hued sandals. Sanjana let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, black kohl, black eyeliner, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pale pink lip shade.
Aditya Roy Kapur In Blue Tee And Pants
Aditya Roy Kapur opted for a quarter-sleeved round-neckline plain midnight-blue T-shirt. He teamed it with black comfy pants and completed his look with a pair of black and white shoes. The Ok Jaanu actor upped his look with a black wrist watch and rounded out his avatar with a moustache and full-grown beard.
So, what do you think about this look of Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapur? Let us know that in the comment section.