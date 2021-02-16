Sanjana Sanghi Flaunts Style In Maroon And Pink Printed Cool Pants, Which One Will You Prefer For Brunch Date? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sanjana Sanghi might be just one film old but her fashion moments are absolutely uncountable. With a short span of time, the young actress has made her place in the industry by impressing everyone with her fashion sense and style. She is often seen making heads turn in her chic outfits, be it casual or fancy. Recently too, the diva was seen shelling out major fashion goals in her two different printed pants. One was maroon while the other was pink in colour. Her pretty and stylish pants beckoned us to put aside our boring jeans and go for such funky looks for brunch dates. So, let us take a close look at her both pants and her complete looks and find the ideal one for ourselves.

Sanjana Sanghi In Maroon Printed Pants

Sanjana Sanghi was recently spotted sporting comfy maroon-hued pants, which was accentuated by funky shaped patterns in the shades of peach, green, blue, and white. She teamed her pants with equally quirky top that was powder blue and peach in colour with intricate prints. The Dil Bechara actress completed her look with a pair of transparent flat sandals and went jewellery-free. She pulled back her front poofy tresses into a half hairdo and let the remaining ones loose. Filled brows, subtle black kohl, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Sanjana Sanghi In Pink Printed Pants

Sanjana Sanghi donned a loose off-white hued pants and exuded comfy vibes in it. Her pants were accentuated by tie-dye prints of pink colour. She teamed her pants with a matching sleeveless one-buttoned blazer that featured side pockets and notch lapel. The budding fashionista layered her blazer with matching top and upped her look with a metallic neckpiece. She let loose her side-parted straight tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sanjana Sanghi? Which printed pants of hers did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram