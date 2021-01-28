Times Power Women Award: Sanjana Sanghi Bags Award But Her Stunning Black Gown Has All Our Attention Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi marked her acting debut as a lead in Mukesh Chhabra's directorial titled Dil Bechara in 2020. She starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the film and received immense love and appreciation for her brilliant performance. Recently, at the Times Power Women Award, the newbie actress was honoured with Woman Debutant Performer Of The Year award. She looked absolutely beautiful as she walked up to the stage flaunting her stunning black gown. So, let us take a close look at her gown and decode it for fashion goals.

So, for the award event, Sanjana Sanghi was dressed to slay in a sleeveless plunging-neckline flared black gown, which came from the label Karleo. Her pretty gown was accentuated by blossoming white flower patterns while the thick white band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Her gown also featured side pockets and had a short trail at the bottom, that added fashion quotient. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Mehendi Wale Haath song star teamed her gown with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with rings from Darshanaa Sanjanaa.

Like her gown, Sanjana's make-up look was also bold and beautiful. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled thick brows, smudged black kohl, heavy mascara, peach-hued eye shadow, mascara, soft pink blush, and nude-shade lipstick spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her sleek tresses into a high ponytail and looked gorgeous.

To express her feeling and thank everyone for the award, Sanjana took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures. She also penned down a heartfelt note that said, 'A dream I hadn't ever even been able to dare to dream. THANK YOU @timesofindia for bestowing me with the incredible honor of the Times Power Woman Debutant Performer 2020. As I jumped into my first ever gown, and walked up that stage, years and years of hope, sacrifice, challenges, hardship, hustle, hard work and passion flashed in front of my eyes, and it felt like both like a culmination yet just the start. If I had the choice; I'd tell little me to dream on a little more, and not be afraid to. All of you-like it is for every accolade, this is first yours, and then mine. You all make it all worth it.🤎 Here's to dedicating a lifetime to entertaining you all through many many more characters. It's such a privilege. 🙏 #TimesPowerWomen2020'.

We absolutely loved this beautiful gown of Sanjana Sanghi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.