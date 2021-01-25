Mehendi Wale Haath: Sanjana Sanghi Sets Fashion Goals For Chic Office Wear In Her Lime-Green Semi-Formal Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Guru Randhawa's latest song titled Mehendi Wale Haath, featuring newbie Sanjana Sanghi, received good reviews and currently, the song is on the top of everyone's playlist. In the song, the actress portrayed a bride-to-be and absolutely nailed the look. Not just in the song, but Sanjana has also been putting a lot of efforts to impress the audience with her promotional looks. After mesmerising us with her ethnic as well as western looks, recently Sanjana turned fashion inspiration for all working ladies. She was spotted on the sets of Indian Idol, making stunning statement in her lime-green semi-formal pantsuit. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for office fashion goals.

So, Sanjana Sanghi was dressed to slay in an informal lime-green comfy pant suit and looked super stunning in it. His suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved stylish-lapel wrap blazer, which was accentuated by overlap detailing and side pockets. The matching band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Even the loose sleeves of her blazer featured matching bands, wrapped around the arms. The Dil Bechara actress teamed it with plain same-hued ankle-length loose pants and completed her look with a pair of white heels. Sanjana ditched all kinds of jewellery and accessories.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, mascara, pink blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted voluminous cascading curls and looked beautiful.

We really liked this pantsuit of Sanjana Sanghi and would definitely want to add it to our wardrobe. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.