Mehendi Wale Haath: Sanjana Sanghi Gives Fashion Goals To All Brides-To-Be In Her Beautiful Orange Ensemble Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Guru Randhawa's new song titled Mehendi Wale Haath, featuring Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi, was unveiled yesterday. In the song, Sanjana portrayed a bride-to-be and as the name suggests, the song also showed her henna-adorned hands. For her mehendi function in the song, she was seen dressed in a beautiful orange ethnic ensemble. Well, the diva and her stylist Bornalii Caldeira also shared the glimpses of her this look on Instagram. She looked extremely beautiful in her gorgeous mehendi outfit and gave major fashion goals to all the brides-to-be. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Sanjana Sanghi sported a bright-orange ethnic shimmering ensemble, which came from Liz Paul's label. Her outfit consisted of a full net-sleeved flared short kurti, that was accentuated by different intricate golden patterns, tassel-detailed dori, and zig-zag striped patterns at the hem. Even, her kurti had zig-zag cut border, that added stylish quotient. She teamed her kurti with voluminous same-patterned flared sharara and equally-pretty dupatta. The Dil Bechara actress completed her look with a pair of silver sandals and accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka from Anayah and pretty earrings by Vasundhara. She further upped her look with a gold-toned ring and nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Sanjana slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eyeshadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva left her mid-parted straight tresses loose and looked gorgeous.

We absolutely loved this sharara suit of Sanjana Sanghi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram