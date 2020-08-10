Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt And Aditya Roy Kapur’s Outfits Decoded From Sadak 2 Look Posters Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed and produced by Mahesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Sadak 2 is all set to release on 28 August 2020 on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is the sequel to 1991 film Sadak and stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. While the film's trailer will be out tomorrow, it's look posters have been unveiled by the filmmakers. In the look posters, Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt play with fire, giving an intense look, Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, seemed happy and cheerful. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode them.

Sanjay Dutt In A Brown Jacket And Pants In the poster, Sanjay Dutt was seen decked up in a full-sleeved double-collar open-front light brown jacket, which featured side pockets. He layered his jacket with a dark-hued T-shirt and teamed it up with greyish-black hued pants. The actor completed his look with a pair of flip flops and upped his look with a silver-toned pendant neckpiece. With full beard, Sanjay Dutt rounded out his look. Alia Bhatt In A Denim Jacket And Jeans Alia Bhatt sported a full-sleeved midnight-blue hued denim jacket, which she layered with a white tee. The actress teamed her jacket with light-blue denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of brown boots. Alia wrapped a black-hued stole around her neck, that added fashion quotient to her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade. Aditya Roy Kapur In A Blue Jacket And Jeans Aditya Roy Kapur exuded fresh and lively vibes in his quarter-sleeved open-front blue jacket, which was accentuated by subtle brown-hued striped patterns and featured an attached cap at the back. He layered his jacket with a pink shade T-shirt and teamed it up with blue denim jeans. The actor completed his look with a pair of black and white shoes while stubble beard, elevated his look.

So, what do you think about these outfits and looks of the actors from Sadak 2 posters? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Alia Bhatt