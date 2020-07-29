Just In
On Sanjay Dutt’s Birthday, His Two Absolutely Dramatic Looks From His Recent Movies
Sanjay Dutt is among the most prolific and sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. His debut movie was Rocky (1981) and ever since, he has acted in a number of hit films including Dushman, Vaastav, Munna Bhai MBBS, and more. A biopic was also made on him titled Sanju, where Ranbir Kapoor was absolutely convincing as Sanjay Dutt. His recent two films were Kalank and Panipat in which his performance was appreciated. However, apart from his acting prowess in both the films, he also gave us dramatic looks in the films, which we have decoded for you. Born on 29 July 1959, on his birthday, we have talked about his looks from the movie.
Sanjay Dutt's Look In Kalank
In the period drama film, Kalank, Sanjay Dutt plays Balraj Chaudhry, a formidable figure. His look in the film is stately and sophisticated. His all-black traditional outfit consisting of a plain kurta-jacket and complementing pyjamas totally won us. His kurta was buttoned and featured a red pocket square. We also loved his intricately-done grey shawl, which adds to the effect. The spectacles and the grey shirt beard notched up his look.
Sanjay Dutt's Look In Panipat
In the recent film of his, Panipat, Sanjay Dutt portrayed the character of Ahmad Shah Abdali and his look is totally fierce and grand. As Ahmad Shah Abdali, Sanjay wore woven textured ensemble consisting of a cape. His attire was magnificent with meticulously-done motifs and he paired it with sturdy brown boots. His attire was also enhanced by faux fur and he donned rings. However, other than his ensemble, we also loved his jewel-toned statement velvet crown. This time, he wore kohl and a thick beard to look his character.
So, which look of Sanjay Dutt did you find more dramatic? Let us know that.
Happy birthday, Sanjay Dutt!