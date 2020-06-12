Brighten Up A Gloomy Rainy Day With These Bollywood Divas-Inspired Pretty Printed Midi Skirts Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Our favourite and most awaited season of the year, monsoon is here. It's that time of the year when you can flaunt your feminine charm in blossoming outfits. Printed skirts are like a fashion staple for monsoon, which every fashionista must have in their wardrobe. From floral to striped to checkered, you can opt for any printed skirt to brighten up a gloomy rainy day. To help you out, we have come up with five monsoon-perfect printed skirts from our B-town divas wardrobe that you can flaunt this season.

Ananya Panday's Red Printed Skirt

For one of the promotional rounds of Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday donned a high-waist white skirt, which was accentuated by intricate red prints, asymmetrical hem, and knotted detailing at the side. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed her skirt with half-sleeved round-collar white crop knotted top that featured graphic prints. The young budding fashionista completed her look with a pair of nude-hued heels and went jewellery-free. She pulled back her poofy tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy red lip tint.

Karisma Kapoor's Pink Printed Skirt

For Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, Karisma Kapoor was dressed in a high-waist A-line flared light-pink skirt, which came from the label Kalmanovich. Her midi skirt was accentuated by dark pink, black, and green-hued patterns, and she paired it with a half-sleeved plain black tee from Zara. Styled by Esha Amiin, the diva completed her look with pointed blush pink heels and accessorised her look with hoops from Azotiique. Karisma tied her tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade.

Deepika Padukone's Blue Checkered Skirt

For one of the promotional rounds of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone opted for blue separates from Anna Mason, which was accentuated by white checked prints. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her separates consisted of a sleeveless peplum crop top that featured knotted detailing. She teamed it with high-waist midi skirt that had a side slit and ruffle-detailing. The diva completed her look with pointed blue denim heels from Saint Laurent and upped her look with gold-toned drop earrings from Dolce & Gabbana, She pulled back her side-parted short tresses into a half-hairdo and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte light pink lip shade. Though Deepika sported matching top with her checkered skirt but you can also team it up plain white top or shirt.

Sonam Kapoor's Red Floral Skirt

For an event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was dressed in a blush-pink straight midi skirt, which was accentuated by blossoming red floral patterns. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired her skirt with a classic-collar white top that featured black dotted prints and layered her ensemble with a full-sleeved white blazer. Her ensemble came from the label Erdem and she completed her look with lace-up black heels. The fashionista notched up her look with quirky earrings and tied her side-parted tresses into a half-hairdo. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sonam Kapoor's outfit is perfect if you are steeping out for formal meetings. Else, you can team her skirt with a white shirt or her dotted top will also look good with it.

Alia Bhatt's Blue Striped Skirt

At one of the promotional rounds of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt sported a beautiful high-waist flared skirt that featured blue and white zig-zag striped patterns. She paired her long skirt with a loose-sleeved classic-collar white shirt, which was accentuated by brown prints. Styled by Ami Patel, Alia's outfit came from Natasha J Label and she accessorised her look with jhumkis from Madhurya. The actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a bun and enhanced her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, and cherry lip shade.

So, whose skirt would you like to add in your monsoon fashion wardrobe? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, Shaleena Nathani, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ami Patel