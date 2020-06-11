ENGLISH

    Deepika Padukone, Pranutan Bahl, And Diana Penty Inspires Us To Up Our Wardrobe With Casual Wear

    So, casual outfits are what we mostly wear during lockdown for they are comfy and yes, we can't imagine slipping into those grand outfits just for sitting the whole day at home. The most basic of all outfits is a white tee and denim bottoms and Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Pranutan Bahl, and Diana Penty have fashion goals for us, which we are going to discuss.

    Deepika Padukone's White Top And Denims

    Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone wore a white top and blue denim jeans recently. She looked sassy in her outfit that featured a flared top and baggy denim jeans. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned hoops and a complementing neckpiece. Her makeup was highlighted by meticulous contouring, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.

    Pranutan Bahl's Crop Top And Denims

    Just like Deepika Padukone, Pranutan Bahl also wore a white top and denim jeans combination. She wore a lacy bra top that was white-hued with floral accents and paired it with denim jeans that came with a jacket. Pranutan looked sassy and her makeup was meticulously-contoured and featured a vibrant pink lip shade. The side-swept voluminous tresses completed her look.

    Diana Penty's White Top And Shorts

    Diana Penty looked fabulous as ever in her outfit that also looked so wardrobe basic. Her ensemble consisted of a white sleeveless top that was a bit flared and she teamed it with denim shorts. The actress teamed her ensemble with white sports shoes and her look was accessory-free. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and the sleek tresses completed her avatar.

    So, what do you think about their outfits and looks? Who looked the best? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 18:25 [IST]
