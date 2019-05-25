Diana Penty’s Sparkling Pink Gown Is Perfect For A Formal Dinner Evening

ENGLISH

    Post Cannes debut, Diana Penty has been making fashionable splashes. The actress was recently at a cricket event in a sparkling pink gown. Understated and minimal, Diana looked flawless. The diva, who represented Grey Goose Vodka at Cannes, gave us a formal dinner gown idea. Her styling was done to perfection. Let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

    So, Diana wore a strapless pink gown that was structural and designed by Rami Al Ali. Her column ensemble was figure-flattering and featured an extended tulle train, which gave her attire a dramatic touch. The gown was accentuated by metallic accents and she looked beyond perfection in it. She teamed her attire with sparkly silver sandals, which contrasted her attire.

    Diana Penty Style

    The diva notched up her look with dazzling studs, which upped her style quotient. The makeup was light with a natural pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Diana's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    diana penty cannes celeb style
     

