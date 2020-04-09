Just In
- 39 min ago Nora Fatehi Flaunts Printed Separates In Her Throwback Pictures From Malta Trip And We Loved It!
-
- 55 min ago COVID-19: Guidelines For Post-quarantine Personal Hygiene
- 1 hr ago Good Friday 2020: Know About History And Significance Of This Day
- 1 hr ago Lady Gaga’s Magazine Photoshoot Is Fascinating And About Dramatic Outfits And Accessories
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Maxxis Tyres Partners With Yamaha: To Sell Co-Branded Tyres At Yamaha Dealerships
- News Hydroxychloroquine drug use may lead to irregular heartbeats, low blood sugar: Study
- Movies Kamal Haasan's Open Letter To Prime Minister Narendra Modi Upsets Lyca Productions?
- Technology Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Moniker Confirmed Via NBTC: Expected Hardware And Features
- Sports Hilarious! Shoaib Akhtar challenges Mohammad Kaif and his son for a match to test his pace
- Education Impact of Coronavirus on College Education in India: Dr Swati Mujumdar, Symbiosis, Speaks
- Finance 7 Places That Still Offer FD Interest Rates As High As 9.5%
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In April
Pranutan Bahl Surprises Us With Her Bold Blue Dress And Butterfly Wings-Inspired Sandals
Pranutan Bahl's Instagram feed is lit up with stunning and inspiring photoshoots. The actress has been regularly wowing us with her fashion sensibility, which is distinctive and classy. Her latest picture was from her photoshoot with the Candy magazine that absolutely left us stunned. Apart from her outfit, we also loved her sandals. So, let's decode her ensemble and look.
So, Pranutan Bahl wore a shirt dress for the shoot, which we so wished we had. Her attire was collared and full-sleeved. It was a striped number with colourful green and blue multi-stripes. This attire of hers was classy and flared at the hemline. She teamed her ensemble with colourful butterfly-inspired sandals, which totally caught our attention. Her sandals were accentuated by butterfly wings accents and splashed in the shades of orange, blue, and green.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pranutan Bahl (@pranutan) on
As for accessories, Pranutan didn't up her look with jewellery. She wore a smart watch to spruce up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and dark kohl. The sleek wet tresses rounded out her avatar. So, which attire of Pranutan Bahl's did you like the most? Let us know that.