Pranutan Bahl Surprises Us With Her Bold Blue Dress And Butterfly Wings-Inspired Sandals Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Pranutan Bahl's Instagram feed is lit up with stunning and inspiring photoshoots. The actress has been regularly wowing us with her fashion sensibility, which is distinctive and classy. Her latest picture was from her photoshoot with the Candy magazine that absolutely left us stunned. Apart from her outfit, we also loved her sandals. So, let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, Pranutan Bahl wore a shirt dress for the shoot, which we so wished we had. Her attire was collared and full-sleeved. It was a striped number with colourful green and blue multi-stripes. This attire of hers was classy and flared at the hemline. She teamed her ensemble with colourful butterfly-inspired sandals, which totally caught our attention. Her sandals were accentuated by butterfly wings accents and splashed in the shades of orange, blue, and green.

As for accessories, Pranutan didn't up her look with jewellery. She wore a smart watch to spruce up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and dark kohl. The sleek wet tresses rounded out her avatar. So, which attire of Pranutan Bahl's did you like the most? Let us know that.