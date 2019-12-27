Katrina Kaif, Pranutan Bahl, And Other Divas Look Their Fashionable Best At Salman Khan's Bash

Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif looked simply radiant in her bright yellow dress, which we so loved. Her dress featured full flowy sleeves and was belted. The statement golden belt not only added contrast to her attire but also gave her ensemble a structure. She teamed her ensemble with strappy nude-pinkish sandals, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with chic earrings. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and well-defined kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses elevated her look.

Tabu Tabu looked stunning in her hot pink long dress that was sleeveless and enhanced by flowy fabric. Her attire featured a front slit and colourful tassles. She paired her ensemble with shimmering golden heels that went well with her ensemble. As for the accessories, A Suitable Boy actress upped her look with metallic bracelets and elaborate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and light kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Daisy Shah Daisy Shah gave us an awesome fashion goal at Salman Khan's birthday bash, which we could easily ace. So, Daisy wore a white formal shirt and teamed it with a sky blue net skirt with black sequins. She paired her attire with white sports shoes that complemented her attire. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The long tresses completed her party look.

Huma Qureshi Huma Qureshi kept it sporty with her attire and exuded comfy vibes. She wore a structured white dress and paired it with a glittering blue jacket that upped her style quotient. While we liked her ensemble, we didn't like her stockings. The Leila actress also teamed her attire with white sports shoes. The actress accessorised her look with hoops. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade and kohl. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Lulia Vantur Salman Khan's girlfriend Lulia Vantur nailed the quirky look. It was a one-shouldered black-hued belted dress that featured yellow nature-inspired accents. It was a belted number that she paired it with black boots. Lulia upped her style quotient with elaborate glittering choker, a statement metallic bracelet, and subtle earrings. She carried a black purse with her and the makeup was highlighted contoured cheekbones with glossy pink lip shade. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Raveena Tandon Raveena Tandon wore a blue velvet and halter dress that featured a V-shaped neckline and was structured. She paired her full-sleeved dress with complementing sandals but her makeup was a bit too much. The maroon lip shade didn't quite suit her and the contoured cheekbones were a bit exaggerated. Also, we wished she had made a ponytail with this attire as it would have suited her look.

Kriti Kharbanda Kriti Kharbanda looked cute in her dress that was strapless and multi-hued. It was a belted number with puffy edges. Her attire was splashed in silver hue and featured pink floral accents. She paired her dress with lemon yellow sandals. The makeup was nude-toned with pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The sleek highlighted tresses elevated her look.

Elli Avram Elli Avram looked sassy in her separates, which consisted of a silver full-sleeved top that featured glittering accents and green sequins at the neckline area. She teamed her top with a black leather skirt and matching boots. The actress spruced up her avatar with a delicate neckpiece. The makeup was dewy with pink cheekbones and pink lip shade. The middle-parted short highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Vidya Balan Vidya Balan flaunted an experimental look at the party. She wore a metallic grey outfit that consisted of a grey full-sleeved top and matching flared pants. The sleeves of her attire featured embellished details. She also wore a sheer black jacket that went well with her ensemble. Vidya paired her attire with black loafers and upped her look with statement earrings. The makeup was upped by glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. She completed her look with a neat hairdo.

Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela went for an all-pink number that seemed comfy and stylish at the same time. She wore a pink playsuit and teamed it with a matching structured jacket. The actress paired her ensemble with bondage-inspired silver and black sandals. The makeup was spruced up by light danglers. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and dark kohl. The side-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sangeeta Bijlani Sangeeta Bijlani wore a glittering dress that was sleeveless and featured net accents. It was a sheer dress that she paired with bondage-inspired sandals that went well with her attire. The makeup was dewy with bright pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. We wished her makeup was lighter and Sangeeta completed her look with long wavy tresses.

Sonakshi Sinha Sonakshi Sinha looked amazing in her black and denim outfit that consisted of a black camisole spaghetti top and washed denim jeans. She paired it with a long shrug-like blazer and formal black shoes, which we so loved. She carried a money belt with her. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The long sleek tresses completed her look.