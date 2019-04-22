ENGLISH

    Pranutan Bahl Takes A Bold Turn With Her Embellished Gown At Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

    By
    |
    Pranutan Bahl Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

    It could have been a bit of an old-fashioned fusion gown but Pranutan Bahl looked gorgeous as she attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2019. The actress won the prestigious award for the Fresh Face Of The Year and she added gravity to the special occasion with her fashion statement. Let's decode her outfit and look of the night.

    Pranutan Bahl Fashion

    So, Pranutan wore a desi gown, which was voluminous and accentuated by delicate bell sleeves. Designed by Ridhi Mehra, the gown was deep-necked and featured a sheer bodice that was enhanced by jewelled tones. The remaining portion of her gown was notched up by shimmery accents and mirror-work. Pranutan's gown was also bordered and she pulled it off confidently.

    Pranutan Family

    She wore minimal jewellery, which included chic rings that came from Om Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl, contoured cheekbones, and a pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses rounded out her fusion avatar. Pranutan looked lovely. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
