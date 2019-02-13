Pranutan Bahl’s Chic Ensemble Is What We Want To Wear Right Away Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The upcoming actress and granddaughter of legendary star Nutan, Pranutan Bahl was dressed to impress at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019. She came with her 'Notebook' co-star, Zaheer Iqbal for the event. The actress wore a chic ensemble by Rocky Star and left us breathless with her style statement.

Pranutan didn't go for the usual embellished or matte numbers but instead opted for a printed dress that seemed sari-inspired. The designer played with contrasts in terms of hue and the attire was beautifully structured. The sleeveless bodice of her ensemble featured a sari pallu-like drape that added an interesting element. The skirt, which was splashed in a lighter hue, featured an overlapping detail and a deep front slit. The attire came with a train, which gave Pranutan's ensemble a red carpet-worthy effect.

She teamed her dress with shiny bondage-inspired pencil heels, which went well with her outfit. Pranutan accessorised her look with drop-shaped danglers that came from the label, Outhouse and elevated her style quotient. The makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and nude-toned eye shadow. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, how did you find Pranutan Bahl's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.