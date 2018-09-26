Nutan's Granddaughter Pranutan Bahl Street-style Look Is About Layering Done Right

Pranutan Bahl, the granddaughter of the legendary actress, Nutan is already giving us style goals. She is slowly yet steadily flaunting her fashion game and so far, has shown to us that her dress sense is diverse. The budding actress is actually the fashion inspiration that all the young girls need. Her fashion is simple and believable.

So, recently Pranutan stepped out on the streets and gave us a sizzling fashion goal. She paired two different outfits and looked extremely fashionable. Not only that, the actress taught us how to team formals with informal and it was an inspiring ensemble- something that we can also wear.

So, she wore an olive-green trench-styled jacket, which was full-sleeved but Pranutan folded her sleeves. It was a shirt-like top with a button-down and she gave it a structure with the help of a chic brown-hued belt. Pranutan wore this shirt over a denim ensemble and totally gave us a winning colour-blocked look.

We absolutely loved how she layered her muted-toned outfit. She teamed her attire with white-hued comfy shoes and carried a Louis Vuitton side bag with her. Pranutan accessorised her look with a golden-hued pendant. Her makeup was light and natural, while her side-swept tresses rounded off her look.

Pranutan dazzled us with her street-style avatar. Don't you think she looked fabulous? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.