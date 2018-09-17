The Granddaughter Of Nutan, Pranutan Is Totally Stylish And All Set To Make A Bollywood Debut

The granddaughter of veteran actress Nutan, Pranutan Bahl is all set to make a Bollywood debut. Daughter of Mohnish Bahl, Pranutan is just as beautiful as her grandmother and we can't wait to see her on-screen. Her Instagram account has a lot of sunset and nature-inspired pictures, but she has an amazing dress sense too.

Her style is simple but she has a great affinity for fabrics and colours. Pranutan is a style icon for all the girls, who love to experiment. Here are her style moments that have totally bowled us over. Take a look.

The Sizzling Black Dress Pranutan's little black dress is winning the internet today. She wore one of the most sizzling black dresses. It was a one-shouldered number and hugged her slender frame beautifully. Her attire also featured a slight side-slit. Her makeup was nude and highlighted by subtle pink lip shade. Pranutan's side-swept wavy tresses rounded off her look. The Beautiful Cream And Golden Sari The budding actress wore this classic sari and totally mesmerised us. Her sari was splashed in cream hue and was accentuated by intricately done golden embellishments. She paired her sari with a sleeveless blouse that had golden straps and was also heavily adorned with meticulous details. This time, Pranutan kept her long tresses straight and rounded off her look with a pink lip shade. The Summery Number Pranutan can don a cute avatar when she wants to. She sported a sleeveless dress, which was enhanced by purple-hued star-shaped prints. Her dress was white in colour and she also teamed it with matching loafers. She carried a cross-bodied heart-shaped bag with her and kept her makeup natural. The Pastel Delight Well, we got to see one of Pranutan's contemplative side as she was clicked sitting by the pond. She wore a baby pink sheer kurta with intricate white-hued embroidery and paired it with white palazzo pants. She made a messy ponytail to notch up her look and well that was certainly a makeup-free look. We loved her chikanakri ensemble. The All-white Look The soon-to-be actress took a selfie and absolutely gave us casual wear goals. She paired her full-sleeved embroidered kurta with plain-hued matching pyjamas. It was a flowy kurta enhanced by comfort quotient. She wore a dark kohl to spruce up her look and her makeup was natural.

So, how did you find Pranutan's style game? Isn't it wonderful and so believable?