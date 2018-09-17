The Granddaughter Of Nutan, Pranutan Is Totally Stylish And All Set To Make A Bollywood Debut

The granddaughter of veteran actress Nutan, Pranutan Bahl is all set to make a Bollywood debut. Daughter of Mohnish Bahl, Pranutan is just as beautiful as her grandmother and we can't wait to see her on-screen. Her Instagram account has a lot of sunset and nature-inspired pictures, but she has an amazing dress sense too.
Her style is simple but she has a great affinity for fabrics and colours. Pranutan is a style icon for all the girls, who love to experiment. Here are her style moments that have totally bowled us over. Take a look.
The Sizzling Black Dress
Pranutan's little black dress is winning the internet today. She wore one of the most sizzling black dresses. It was a one-shouldered number and hugged her slender frame beautifully. Her attire also featured a slight side-slit. Her makeup was nude and highlighted by subtle pink lip shade. Pranutan's side-swept wavy tresses rounded off her look.
The Beautiful Cream And Golden Sari
The budding actress wore this classic sari and totally mesmerised us. Her sari was splashed in cream hue and was accentuated by intricately done golden embellishments. She paired her sari with a sleeveless blouse that had golden straps and was also heavily adorned with meticulous details. This time, Pranutan kept her long tresses straight and rounded off her look with a pink lip shade.
The Summery Number
Pranutan can don a cute avatar when she wants to. She sported a sleeveless dress, which was enhanced by purple-hued star-shaped prints. Her dress was white in colour and she also teamed it with matching loafers. She carried a cross-bodied heart-shaped bag with her and kept her makeup natural.
The Pastel Delight
Well, we got to see one of Pranutan's contemplative side as she was clicked sitting by the pond. She wore a baby pink sheer kurta with intricate white-hued embroidery and paired it with white palazzo pants. She made a messy ponytail to notch up her look and well that was certainly a makeup-free look. We loved her chikanakri ensemble.
So, how did you find Pranutan's style game? Isn't it wonderful and so believable?
Related Articles
- Shilpa Shetty Just Gave The Street-Style Look A Sophisticated Touch
-
- Virat Kohli's All-cool & Anushka Sharma's All-black Airport Looks Are Totally Fuss-free
- Abhishek Bachchan Adds A Touch Of Swag To His Latest Airport Look
- Taimur Ali Khan Stuns In A Formal Wear As He Visits His Sister Inaaya Naumi Khemu
- Swara Bhasker's Fusion Outfit Combine Eye-Catching Contrasting Details
- Want To Boss Up Your Wardrobe? Take Cues From Kajol
- Kiara Advani Gave Us Awesome Gym Wear Goals At The Airport
- Shriya Saran's SIIMA 2018 Gown Blends Crisp Silhouette With Tulle Details
- Hansika Motwani Graces The SIIMA Awards 2018 In A Voluminous Pink Gown
- Kriti Sanon's Latest Attire Will Make You Want To Pack Your Bags And Travel
- Priyanka Chopra's Photoshoot Is Her Most Sensuous Till Now And So Out Of This World
- Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya Spruced Up Their Airport Looks With Bossy Style And A Floral Attire