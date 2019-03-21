ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Pranutan Bahl Takes A Denim Break For The Notebook Promotions

    By
    |
    Pranutan Bahl Notebook

    Pranutan Bahl is all wrapped up in the promotions of 'Notebook', which is going to get released soon. This times, the budding actress gave a break to fusion outfits and stepped out in a denim western number. She looked equally gorgeous and gave us a dress goal for casual parties. Her ensemble came from H&M.

    Pranutan Bahl Fashion

    So, Pranutan was dressed in a skirt and top. She wore a denim full-sleeved top with flared sleeves and ruffled round neckline. Her top was dramatic and she teamed it with a simple structured denim skirt. With this number, Pranutan upped her style quotient and she paired her outfit with transparent nude-toned pencil heels, which went well with her ensemble.

    Pranutan Bahl Style

    She kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was natural and refreshing. She highlighted her makeup with a soft pink lip shade and heavy kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow. The side-swept sleek long tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Pranutan's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: pranutan bahl notebook
    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue