Pranutan Bahl Takes A Denim Break For The Notebook Promotions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Pranutan Bahl is all wrapped up in the promotions of 'Notebook', which is going to get released soon. This times, the budding actress gave a break to fusion outfits and stepped out in a denim western number. She looked equally gorgeous and gave us a dress goal for casual parties. Her ensemble came from H&M.

So, Pranutan was dressed in a skirt and top. She wore a denim full-sleeved top with flared sleeves and ruffled round neckline. Her top was dramatic and she teamed it with a simple structured denim skirt. With this number, Pranutan upped her style quotient and she paired her outfit with transparent nude-toned pencil heels, which went well with her ensemble.

She kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was natural and refreshing. She highlighted her makeup with a soft pink lip shade and heavy kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow. The side-swept sleek long tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Pranutan's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.