Pranutan Bahl Takes A Denim Break For The Notebook Promotions
Pranutan Bahl is all wrapped up in the promotions of 'Notebook', which is going to get released soon. This times, the budding actress gave a break to fusion outfits and stepped out in a denim western number. She looked equally gorgeous and gave us a dress goal for casual parties. Her ensemble came from H&M.
So, Pranutan was dressed in a skirt and top. She wore a denim full-sleeved top with flared sleeves and ruffled round neckline. Her top was dramatic and she teamed it with a simple structured denim skirt. With this number, Pranutan upped her style quotient and she paired her outfit with transparent nude-toned pencil heels, which went well with her ensemble.
She kept her look jewellery-free and her makeup was natural and refreshing. She highlighted her makeup with a soft pink lip shade and heavy kohl accompanied by pink eye shadow. The side-swept sleek long tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Pranutan's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.