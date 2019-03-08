ENGLISH

    Pranutan Bahl Upped Her Style Quotient With This Handwoven Maxi Dress

    By
    |
    Pranutan Bahl Fashion

    Pranutan Bahl is all wrapped up in the promotions of her upcoming film, 'Notebook', which will mark her debut. The actress has also been giving us traditional and fusion wear ideas. Her fashion game is strong and she recently wore an outfit by Debashri Samanta for the promotions. Pranutan looked gorgeous and inspired us to go desi shopping.

    Pranutan Bahl Notebook

    The actress wore a handwoven maxi dress by the designer, which was dipped in an indigo and grey hue. Her dress was the roseweave maxi dress and was a cross between traditional and western. It was a full-sleeved flared number with subtle dotted prints and meticulous display of rose flowers. This dress of hers also featured grey ruffled accents, which blended with her attire. Pranutan's dress was definitely about beautiful layering.

    Pranutan Bahl Style

    She accessorised her look with a statement ring and earrings from the label, Aaree Accessories. The makeup was dewy-toned with accentuated cheekbones, glossy red lip shade, and smoky kohl. The braided tresses completed her fusion look. Pranutan looked lovely. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 16:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2019
     

