Ananya Panday Gives A Sneak-Peek Of Her Lockdown Activities In Fashionably Comfortable Outfits
It was just a few days ago when Ananya Panday gave us glimpses of her quarantine life through her creative photoshoot for Cosmopolitan India magazine. And now, once again she is all out there giving us a sneak peek of the activities she has been doing during lockdown as she turned the digital cover star for Harper's Bazaar India. Her photoshoot was done at her own house by none other than her own younger sister Rysa. Dressed in fashionably comfortable outfits, she gave us major at-home fashion goals. So, let us take a look at the activities she has been engaged in and her lovely outfits.
On taking care of her mental health, our cover star Ananya Panday says, "I have started taking time off from using my phone and mindlessly scrolling through social media. Instead, I dedicate those hours to watching my favourite film or reading a book. Also,I try to meditate for five to 10 minutes every day to align my thoughts."
Ananya Panday In A White Crop Top And Joggers
Ananya Panday got clicked as she was reading a Harry Potter book on a blue couch. She wore a half-sleeved round-collar white crop that featured red-hued graphic prints. The actress teamed it with off-white ripped joggers and upped her look with a few silver-toned rings. She made two small cute high buns and let loose her remaining tresses. Filled brows, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.
Our digital cover star, Ananya Panday on the little things that bring her joy. Plus, an edit of her laidback at-home style.
Ananya Panday In A Strapless Top, Jeans And Jacket
Ananya Panday got clicked while she was enjoying coffee. She sported a white strapless knitted crop top, which she paired with high-waist blue denim jeans. The young diva layered her ensemble with a half-sleeved easy-breezy jacket that was accentuated by pink, blue, and yellow accents and yellow-hued smileys. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and secured her front tresses with cute hairpins. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look.
What has Ananya Panday been up to during lockdown? Her photo shoot for Bazaar captured all the little things that are bringing her joy right now—being at home with her family, reading, meditating, and much more.
Ananya Panday In Black Separates
While Ananya Panday was doing meditation, she donned very comfortable black separates. It consisted of a sleeveless plain black crop top and high-waist thigh-length matching bottoms. The young budding fashionista let loose her straight tresses and sported a maroon-hued headband, which featured white floral prints. Filled brows and pink lip shade rounded out her look.
Ananya Panday looked super cute in all her outfits. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Cover Pic Credit:Ananya Panday