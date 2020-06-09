Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 7 Times The Diva Layered Her Outfits And Made It Look Extraordinary Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 9 June 1985, Sonam Kapoor is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. With her brilliant acting prowess, she has secured her place in the industry. Not just that but her unique sartorial picks are what that leaves us stunned. She is the only actress who has been doing a lot of experiments with her fashion, which mostly turns out to be successful. And that's the reason she is known as the fashionista of the B-town.

Talking about her fashion, we have noticed that Sonam is very much obsessed with layering her outfits. From kurti to pantsuit to any other ensemble, she often ends up adding layers to her outfits, that makes her each apparel look unique and extraordinary. As Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her fashionable outfits from 2020, that she rocked with lovely layers.

Sonam Kapoor In A Feather Ensemble With Overcoat

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported a full-length beautiful ensemble, which was accentuated by metallic bodice and heavy white feather-detailing. Her outfit also featured a high-low hemline and she layered it with a full-sleeved maroon checkered notch-lapel long overcoat, that had silver checkered patterns. The Zoya Factor actress completed her look with pointed black heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned jhumkis. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, pink blush, and pink lip shade. The diva also carried a black bag, that featured tassels.

Sonam Kapoor In A Skirt-Top With White Blazer

For Doha Jewellery & Watched Exhibition 2020, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a classic-collar top white top that featured black dotted prints and tie. She teamed her top with a blush-pink long skirt, which was accentuated by blossoming red rose prints. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the Neerja actress layered her outfit with a full-sleeved long-lapel white blazer, that featured overlap detailing and a brooch. Sonam's ensemble came from the label Erdem and she completed her look with lace-up black platform heels. A pair of funky earrings and a black handbag upped her look. The fashionista pulled back her side-parted tresses into a half-hairdo and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Sonam Kapoor In A Printed Dress With Jacket

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was dressed to impress in a sleeveless white full-length dress from Etro, which was accentuated by black, blue and brown-hued prints. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she layered her ensemble with a navy blue jacket from Ekaya, that featured yellow dotted prints and border. The Veere Di Wedding actress completed her look with a pair of juttis from Shutiq and notched up her look with pearl earrings, matching necklace and bracelet from Bvlgari and gold wrist watch from IWC Schaffhausen. Sonam Kapoor tied her mid-parted tresses into a low bun and wrapped her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, and matte pink lip shade.

Sonam Kapoor In A Kurti & Pants With Jacket

Sonam Kapoor wore a bright-yellow flared kurti and teamed it up with ankle-length pants, which was accentuated by heavy golden embellishments. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she layered her ensemble with a quarter-sleeved open front silver acket that featured green-hued patterns. Sonam's ensemble came from Raw Mango and she completed her look with a pair of brown juttis from Coral Haze. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings, silver choker, and plunging necklace by Sunita Kapoor and from Amrapali. The brown potli bag went well with her look. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low bun.

Sonam Kapoor In A Brown Dress With Jacket

At India Art Fair, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja graced the presence sporting a midnight-blue high-neck, which she layered with a brown mid-length flared dress. Her dress featured sharp pleats and a knotted detailing, that cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Khoobsurat actress topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front matching jacket and completed her look with a pair of pointed black heel boots. Sonam's outfit came from the label Bhaane and she upped her look with dramatic gold earrings and black purse. The fashion diva tied her sleek tresses into a high bun and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, shiny eye shadow, and dark lip shade.

Sonam Kapoor In A Black Pantsuit With Overcoat

At Paris Fashion Week, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slayed a stylish black pantsuit by Jean Paul Gaultier and looked extremely stunning. Her suit consisted of a one-shoulder blazer type ensemble, which was accentuated by overlap layers and a pallu type sleeve. She teamed it with loose black bottoms and layered her ensemble with a long plain white overcoat, that added sass to her look. The Padman actress notched up her look with silver-toned small hoops, heavy necklace, and ring from Amrapali and tied her mid-parted tresses into a dazzling bun. Tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, curled lashes, black eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy lip shade rounded out her look.

Sonam Kapoor In A Brown Ensemble With Shrug

For Haute Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for an all-brown outfit by Elie Saab. Her outfit consisted of an asymmetrical upper wear and sharply pleated flared skirt. She layered her ensemble with a loose-sleeved matching shrug and accessorised her look with multi-layer gold-toned metallic neckpieces and handcuff by Rhea Kapoor x Pipa Bella. The Sanju actress tied her mid-parted tresses into a long braided tail and spruced up her look with sharp contouring and minimal base marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved all the outfits of Sonam Kapoor. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor Ahuja!

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja