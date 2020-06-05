Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Pooja Hegde, And Other Divas Give Bridal Goals In Their Beautiful Golden Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Celebrities leave absolutely no opportunity to flaunt their designer outfits. From ethnic to western, casuals to fancy, the divas very well know how to pull off each attire effortlessly. And that's the reason why we admire them the most when it comes to fashion. They have been given us wedding goals in beautiful lehengas. So, today to help all the brides-to-be in selecting their ideal lehenga for their wedding, we have come up with some golden lehengas from these divas' wardrobe. Take a look and make the choice.

Pooja Hegde's Golden Lehenga

For Maharshi press release event, Pooja Hegde was dressed in a beautiful golden lehenga, which came from the label Jade by Monica and Karishma. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate white embroidered patterns and she teamed it with a sleeveless V-shaped plunging-neckline matching choli that featured white lace detailing at the border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actress completed her look with a white dupatta that had golden embellished border. Pooja accessorised her look with multi-hued stone detailed necklace from Raniwala and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, sot blush, and pink lip shade. She pulled back her side-parted tresses into a low ponytail.

Sonam Kapoor's Golden Lehenga

For a launch event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for a golden lampi lehenga set from the label Itrh and looked stunning. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired her flared lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline matching choli and draped an equally beautiful dupatta over her shoulders. The fashionista upped her look with gold-toned small hoops, pearl-detailed silver-toned necklace, and bracelet from Bvlgari. Sonam Kapoor pulled back sleek tresses into a neat high bun and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, golden eye shadow, and nudish-pink lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor's Golden Lehenga

Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp in a golden lehenga for Falguni Shane Peacock India at India Couture Week 2018. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate heavily embellished patterns and she teamed it with a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline matching choli. Styled by Mohit Rai, the diva completed her look with a sheer golden dupatta that featured feather-detailing. She notched up her look with gold-tone drop earrings and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. Kareena Kapoor left her side-parted curly tresses loose.

Raashi Khanna's Golden Lehenga

Raashi Khanna sported a beautiful shimmering golden lehenga, which was heavily embellished. She paired her voluminous lehenga with a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline matching choli and draped an equally embellished dupatta that featured stone-work too. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings and heavy choker. She painted her nails with maroon hue and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by a tiny bindi, thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade. Raashi tied her side-parted highlighted tresses into a low bun and adorned it with a pretty white mogra.

So, what do you think about the bridal lehengas wore by these beautiful ladies? Whose lehenga will you pick for your special day? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Pooja Hegde, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Raashi Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan