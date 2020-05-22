Top 4 Yellow Lehengas That Should Be In Your Bridal-wear Bucket List Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Most brides wear red or maroon on their wedding day. If not red, they usually opt for hues such as pink, blue, and green. However, our question is why does the yellow colour get ignored? Given its brightness and radiance, this colour should be in the priority list when selecting a wedding lehenga? So, we have picked four yellow-hued bridal lehengas for you, which will convince you to change your mind.

Courtesy: Astha Narang

The Embellished Yellow Lehenga

If you want something light and simple, you can opt for a light yellow lehenga that is embellished. This lehenga by Astha Narang is perfect if you are looking forward to wearing something summery and bright yellow on your wedding day. Accentuated by shimmering silver floral accents, this lehenga will definitely give you Instagram-worthy moments on your wedding day. The model carried a yellow dupatta with her but you can either team it with a complementing dupatta or even a pink dupatta for some colour block. Do up your look with diamond and gold jewellery if you are planning on wearing this lehenga.

Courtesy: Anita Dongre

The Colourful Yellow Lehenga

If you love floral patterns, you can select this Anita Dongre's Chara lehenga, which comes from her SS20 collection. This lehenga is perfect for those, who don't want a complete yellow splash. The pink-toned nature-inspired accents with complementing border on the skirt will make you look a class apart. We also love the subtly-patterned blouse with embellished border. You can team this lehenga with a light yellow dupatta with pink tassels at the hem. Adorn yourself with gemstone jewellery and don't forget to spruce up your avatar with a pink lip shade.

Courtesy: Sabyasachi Mukherjee

The Light Pattern Yellow Lehenga

If you are not the one, who goes for embellishments, you can opt for this light-patterned yellow lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Ideal for destination weddings, this lehenga is light and will allow you to wear heavy jewellery and not look too over-dressed. The lehenga is accentuated by white-toned patterns and the matching dupatta completes the attire. You can pair it with a heavy choker and layers of pearl, like the model has or wear heavy gold or even diamond solitaire sets with this lehenga.

Courtesy: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

The Plain Yellow Lehenga

If you don't want any pattern or embellishment play, you can select a plain yellow lehenga. Pooja Hegde wore this bright yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga for the Diwali bash and her attire consisted of a plain yellow blouse and a matching voluminous skirt. Since her lehenga was plain-hued, she notched up her look with an intricately-done floral yellow dupatta. Yes, since this lehenga is so nicely bright, you can accessorise your look with oxidised silver jewellery or diamond jewellery set. Also, highlight your makeup with pink tones.

So, which yellow lehenga will you pick if given a choice? Let us know that.