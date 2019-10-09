Just In
Athiya Shetty Stuns In A Red Kalki Lehenga At A Wedding Reception
Mubarakan actress Athiya Shetty is just three film old and she already enjoys massive fan following on her social media. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find the actress's feel lit up by a number of her photoshoots. By looking at her photoshoot pictures, we can safely say that the actress definitely has amazing fashion sense. And that's one of the reasons Athiya is so popular.
Recently, Athiya Shetty attended a wedding reception. She sported a beautiful bright red lehenga for the occasion, which caught our attention. Athiya looked extremely stunning in the ethnic lehenga. So, let's take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Athiya Shetty opted for a bright red kalki lehenga by Anita Dongre. Her pretty lehenga was accentuated by intricate floral dori embroidery on lightweight silk organza fabric. Styled by Chandini Whabi, she paired it with a cut-sleeved deep round collar matching silk choli. Her choli was adorned with equally embellished resham and sequins. The Nawabzaade actress draped the lace border sheer dupatta gracefully around her shoulder. Athiya completed her look with a pair of meticulously done hand-embroidered silver and gold juttis by Fizzy Goblet.
Athiya Shetty accessorised her look with golden-toned heavy choker necklace and pearl earrings from Anita Dongre Pinkcity while her ring came from Ghanasingh Be True. The Hero actress also carried a small embellished clutch by Malaga Bags. Athiya left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with slight contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, nude eye shadow, and deep red lip shade.
Athiya Shetty looked gorgeous in her red lehenga. What are your thoughts on her beautiful attire? Do let us know in the comment section.