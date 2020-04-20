Get Raashi Khanna’s Swag With This Colourful Hoodie Dress Of Hers Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South Indian film actress, Raashi Khanna has not just impressed us with her brilliant acting prowess but also wowed us with her impeccable fashion sense. The diva has been giving us glimpses of her fashion photoshoots on her Instagram and each outfit of hers is fashion goal-giving Recently, Raashi shared a couple of pictures from one of her photoshoots, where she is seen sporting an eye-catching colourful dress. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Raashi Khanna donned a full-sleeved mini dress that was accentuated by multi-hued stripes. The hoodie in her dress added to the swag and she looked super cool. The Tholi Prema actress completed her look with a pair of black sports shoes and went jewellery-free. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. The World Famous Lover actress let loose her side-parted highlighted curls and looked pretty.

Raashi captioned each picture of hers with different quotes. For the first picture, she wrote, 'Just adding a bit of colour on your feed! #prequarantinedays'. She captioned her second picture as, 'Trying to be a rainbow in the midst of this storm.. like literally!'. In the third picture, the diva expressed how badly she is missing her dressing-up days. She wrote, 'I want to go back to dressing up!'.

We really liked this colourful dress of Raashi Khanna and it's worth-investing in. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Raashi Khanna

