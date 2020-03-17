Raashi Khanna Flaunts Her Ethnic And Western Side In Lovely Outfits, Which Attire Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

South actress Raashi Khanna, who also made her Bollywood debut in 2013 film Madras Cafe makes stunning fashion statements each time she steps out. By posting her gorgeous pictures in fashionable outfits on Instagram, the diva has been continuously giving us fashion goals. Recently, Raashi attended some events in Hyderabad, where she flaunted her ethnic as well as western side in lovely outfits. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and find out which attire stood out the most for us. She was styled by Ashwin Mawle.

Raashi Khanna In Ethnic Crop Top & Skirt

Raashi Khanna donned a peach-hued ethnic ensemble by Shyamal & Bhumika. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved Chinese-collar plunging neckline shirt, which she paired with a high-waist long skirt. Her flared skirt was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns. The Tholi Prema actress upped her ethnic look with green-stone detailed three-layered necklace from Krishna Jewellers. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Raashi pulled back her poofy tresses into a low ponytail.

Raashi Khanna In Western Crop Top & Skirt

Raashi Khanna sported a full-sleeved plunging-neckline light-hued crop top and paired it with a high-waist knee-length red-hued pencil skirt. Her ensemble came from Nayantaara and she looked fabulous in it. The Oohalu Gusagusalade actress completed her look with a pair of nude-hued tied-up heels and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery from H&M. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip shade.

So, which outfit of Raashi Khanna did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Raashi Khanna

