Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Aditya Roy Kapur Gives Ethnic Goals In An All Black Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Aditya Roy Kapur turned showstopper for Reebok India's Reebok Zig Kinetica with Chola by Sohaya Misra on the day three of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020. The Malang actor looked dapper in an all black ethnic attire as he walked the ramp for the label. With his ethnic look, he not only just took our heart away but also gave major goals to all the men out there. So, let us take a close look at his attire and decode it.

Aditya Roy Kapur wore a black-hued ethnic outfit and looked handsome. His ensemble consisted of a half-sleeved classic-collar black shirt. He teamed it up with baggy loose-fit harem pants, which featured matching loose belt. With his ethnic attire, he gave major fashion goals. This is the kind of ethnic ensemble you can easily ace in wedding functions.

Coming to his footwear, he did not opt for some juttis to complete his ethnic ensmeble. Instead, he sported a pair of black shoes. His shoes featured orange-hued base, and it looked stylish and fantastic. The actor went accessory-free and rounded out his look with stubble beard.

Aditya Roy Kapur literally rocked the ramp and we can't take our eyes off him. What do you think about his look? Do let us know in the comment section.