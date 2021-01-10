On Kalki Koechlin’s Birthday, Her Top 5 Impressive Outfits For Any Event Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kalki Koechlin is among the most prolific actresses of the Indian cinema. She is known for her acting chops and her versatility as an actress. Be it her vulnerable role in Made In Heaven or her nuanced performance as a young adult with cerebral palsy discovering her sexuality in Margarita With A Straw, she is popular for her portrayal of layered characters from different walks of life. Kalki is also a fashion enthusiast and sports some of the most distinctive and eye-catching outfits. Born on 10 January 1984, we have decoded five impressive outfits of Kalki Koechlin on her birthday. She was styled by Who Wore What When on all the occasions.

1. Kalki Koechlin’s Black And Grey Outfit For the promotions of Sacred Games Season 2, Kalki Koechlin flaunted a black and grey ensemble. It was a metallic number, which she wore and looked amazing. Her outfit was designed by Rimzim Dadu and her attire featured a textured black blouse with glossy touch and a grey metallic midi skirt that had a deep side slit. Her skirt and blouse made for an excellent party-wear and she paired her attire with pointed brown heels. She accessorised her look with sparkling diamond earrings from Prerto Jewellery. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade and green eyeliner with mascara. The side-parted sleek hairdo completed her look. 2. Kalki Koechlin’s Power Blazer Set For the GQ Man of the Year 2019, Kalki Koechlin wore a Gucci outfit that we found so smart and classy. She exuded power vibes with her ensemble that consisted of a blazer and skirt. Her blazer was overlapping and featured beige lapel and statement buttons and her skirt was the matching black colour and structured. She paired her ensemble with a crisp shirt and a black tie, giving us an office-perfect look. She teamed her attire with complementing pumps from Christian Louboutin. She accessorised her look with striking floral studs and a ring. Kalki carried a Gucci bag with her. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade and blue eyeliner under the eye. The impeccable puffed hairdo rounded out her look. 3. Kalki Koechlin’s Black Dress For What Women Want Season 2, Kalki Koechlin was dressed to impress in a black dress by Zara. She wore a sleeveless dress with a structured silhouette and sharp slits on both sides. Kalki looked simply stunning in her dress and she teamed her dress with golden-hued sandals, which went well with her dress. She kept her jewellery look minimal with a dainty neckpiece, simple bracelet, and chic drop earrings. Her jewellery was from Ayana Silver Jewellery. The makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade and blue eye shadow. The side-parted wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. 4. Kalki Koechlin In A Striped Dress For the Tara Sharma Show, Kalki Koechlin was dressed impeccably in her Sameer Madan long dress. It was a long dress with an overlapping bodice and flowy skirt with a side slit. The dress featured stripes and she teamed her dress with a pair of pink pumps, which were from Zara. She accessorised her look with diamond studs from Minerali. The makeup was highlighted by dark pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The contoured cheekbones upped her look. The middle-parted highlighted wavy short hairdo completed her avatar. 5. Kalki Koechlin In A Floral Suit For the BBC podcasts, Kalki Koechlin looked amazing in an AMPM floral suit. She wore a kurta set that consisted of a long kurta, jacket, and pyjamis. The kurta was flared at the hem and accentuated by grey and red floral accents. She paired it with pyjamis with slits and a transparent long jacket that upped her look. The diva notched up her look with a silver neckpiece and complementing earrings from Tribe Amrapali. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, a tiny black bindi, and contoured cheekbones. The braided hairdo completed her look.

So, which outfit of Kalki Koechlin's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Happy Birthday, Kalki Koechlin!

Pics Courtesy (1,2,3, and 5): Anurag Kabbur

Pic Courtesy (4): Chandrahas Prabhu

Cover Image Courtesy: Picsing Studios