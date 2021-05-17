Just In
- 37 min ago Dexamethasone Vs Methylprednisolone In COVID-19 Treatment: Which Drug Is Better?
- 56 min ago Is Your Partner Pocketing You? Know All About Pocketing In Relationships
- 1 hr ago Miss Universe 2021: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Wins The Crown And Stuns In Her Ruby Red Gown
- 2 hrs ago Miss Universe 2021: Mexico's Andrea Meza Wins The Crown - 12 Facts About The Beauty Queen
Don't Miss
- News Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd extends helping hand to ease oxygen shortage in hospitals
- Education NIOS ASHA Certificate Programme Result 2021 Declared at voc.nios.ac.in
- Technology Sharp Aquos R6 With 1-inch Camera, 240Hz Display Announced: Most Powerful Android Smartphone?
- Sports Cricket Australia are grateful to BCCI, says Hockey on Australian IPL players' return
- Finance NEFT service will not be available for 14 hours on May 23, here’s why
- Movies Here's What Shaheer Sheikh Has To Say About Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor’s Pregnancy Rumours
- Automobiles 2021 Andalucia Rally Final Results: Hero MotoSports Finishes 4th Overall In The Road To Dakar Rally
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In May
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, And Other Bollywood Actresses Inspire To Master Short Hairdo This Summer
Summers are always a rough and tough time for our hair. With humidity at its peak, it becomes difficult to manage those sticky and sweaty tangled hair, especially when they are long. At that time, out of irritation, you wish to chop off your hair. Short or shoulder-length hair has its perks. Not only this, but they also look chic and trendy. We admit, cutting off those lose long tresses is quite a daring and bold decision to take but trust us once you get it, you're surely going to fall in love with your short hair, making your summer days easier as ever. If you still aren't sure then our leading ladies of Bollywood are here to assure you that you can rock any short hairstyle this summer with full confidence and style. For inspiration, take a look at their chic short hairdos.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her short hair, falling on her shoulders, with utmost style and gave major goals. She went for layer haircut and gave finishing look to her hair with a hint of waves. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress partitioned her hair from side that suited her look completely. Kareena Kapoor upped her short hair look by dying it with balayage colour and needless to say, looked beautiful and trendy.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt looked adorable and lovely in this monochrome picture. However, it was her hair, that totally grabbed attention. She kept the length of her hair till shoulder and opted for wavy curls. Her hair looked pretty, voluminous, and flawless. She partitioned her tresses from the centre and looked amazing.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon showed how even short hair can look uber-stylish and how one can look glamorous in it. She went for a shoulder-length layered haircut with soft curls while the front bangs elevated her look. The actress kept side partition. The brown highlights definitely upped the chic factor and we totally loved her gorgeous hair.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry, who looks best in short hair. The actress used to have long tresses but when she chopped them off, she looked super cool and even more amazing than before. She went for shoulder-length bob haircut with slight waves in it. Her hair was highlighted with blonde colour and we loved this look of hers.
So, whose short hair did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.