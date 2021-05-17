ENGLISH

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, And Other Bollywood Actresses Inspire To Master Short Hairdo This Summer

    By

    Summers are always a rough and tough time for our hair. With humidity at its peak, it becomes difficult to manage those sticky and sweaty tangled hair, especially when they are long. At that time, out of irritation, you wish to chop off your hair. Short or shoulder-length hair has its perks. Not only this, but they also look chic and trendy. We admit, cutting off those lose long tresses is quite a daring and bold decision to take but trust us once you get it, you're surely going to fall in love with your short hair, making your summer days easier as ever. If you still aren't sure then our leading ladies of Bollywood are here to assure you that you can rock any short hairstyle this summer with full confidence and style. For inspiration, take a look at their chic short hairdos.

    Array

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her short hair, falling on her shoulders, with utmost style and gave major goals. She went for layer haircut and gave finishing look to her hair with a hint of waves. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress partitioned her hair from side that suited her look completely. Kareena Kapoor upped her short hair look by dying it with balayage colour and needless to say, looked beautiful and trendy.

    Array

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt looked adorable and lovely in this monochrome picture. However, it was her hair, that totally grabbed attention. She kept the length of her hair till shoulder and opted for wavy curls. Her hair looked pretty, voluminous, and flawless. She partitioned her tresses from the centre and looked amazing.

    Array

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry, who looks best in short hair. The actress used to have long tresses but when she chopped them off, she looked super cool and even more amazing than before. She went for shoulder-length bob haircut with slight waves in it. Her hair was highlighted with blonde colour and we loved this look of hers.

    So, whose short hair did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 16:30 [IST]
