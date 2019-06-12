ENGLISH

    Kalki Koechlin Notches Up Her Traditional Fashion Game With This Gorgeous Ensemble

    By
    |
    Kalki Koechlin Fashion
    PC: Raju Raman

    Kalki Koechlin's fashion sensibility is strong and the actress doesn't get into the trends game. She has a unique style sensibility, which she clearly proved recently. With uncommon pixie-cut and a traditional attire boasting the country's craftsmanship, Kalki gave us an ethnic ensemble idea, which we felt could make one look a class apart. Her ensemble came from Raw Mango and it was one of the prettiest outfits we saw in past couple of months. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Her traditional Benarasi brocade attire was blue-hued and Kalki looked graceful in it. It was a gorgeous suit that consisted of a structured quarter-sleeved kurta and cigarette pants. Her attire was peppered with subtle silver floral accents, which accentuated her ensemble. Well, this ensemble of Kalki's made for a perfect light formal event or a wedding function wear. She paired her outfit with quirky beige sandals, which came from the label, Oceedee.

    Kalki Koechlin Style
    PC: Raju Raman

    Styled by Who Wore What When, She kept the traditional alive by teaming her outfit with heavy gold jewellery. She wore 24K solid gold tops, which were symbolised by divine motifs. She also wore pure gold pati choker, which upped her style statement. Kalki's jewellery were from Shri Paramani Jewels. The makeup was enhanced by a minty pink lip shade and smoky kohl. Kalki was a vision. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    kalki koechlin raw mango
     

