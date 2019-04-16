ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kalki Koechlin's Off-duty Dress Is An Inspiration For Sunday Afternoon Dressing

    By
    |
    Kalki Koechlin Fashion

    Kalki Koechlin's off-duty dress certainly caught our attention. The actress was out taking a dog for a walk and she was papped. Kalki posed cheerfully for the shutterbugs and gave us a dress goal for a warm Sunday afternoon sauntering. She looked awesome as ever and totally exuded comfy vibes. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    So, Kalki wore a sleeveless blue dress that was structured and flared at the hem. The round-necked dress accentuated her slender frame and with this dress, Kalki reminded us of the good old days. Her dress, for sure, had a vintage vibe to it and Kalki paired it with black sandals, which went well with her look.

    Kalki Koechlin Style

    The prolific actress kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was light and refreshing. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the pixie cut rounded out her outdoor avatar. Don't you think Kalki gave us an OOTD? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kalki koechlin celeb spotting
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue