Kalki Koechlin's Off-duty Dress Is An Inspiration For Sunday Afternoon Dressing Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kalki Koechlin's off-duty dress certainly caught our attention. The actress was out taking a dog for a walk and she was papped. Kalki posed cheerfully for the shutterbugs and gave us a dress goal for a warm Sunday afternoon sauntering. She looked awesome as ever and totally exuded comfy vibes. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

So, Kalki wore a sleeveless blue dress that was structured and flared at the hem. The round-necked dress accentuated her slender frame and with this dress, Kalki reminded us of the good old days. Her dress, for sure, had a vintage vibe to it and Kalki paired it with black sandals, which went well with her look.

The prolific actress kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was light and refreshing. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the pixie cut rounded out her outdoor avatar. Don't you think Kalki gave us an OOTD? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.