Taapsee Pannu’s Outfits From Thappad Promotional Wardrobe Are Ideal For Almost All Occasions

Taapsee Pannu In A Checkered Pants-Blue Jacket Taapsee Pannu donned a classic white shirt and teamed it with a tri-coloured (yellow, blue, and grey) checkered pants. What added class to her attire was her full-sleeved notch-lapel long blue jacket, which was accentuated by silver dotted prints on the bodice and at the back. Her ensemble came from the label Amrich and she completed her look with a pair of white sandals. She accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops from Minerali. The actress pulled up her tresses into a high bun and wrapped up her look with kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Taapsee Pannu In A Handloom Jacket-Golden Skirt Taapsee Pannu wore a plain black tee and layered it with a full-sleeved hemp handloom jacket. Her jacket featured raffia details and she paired it with a crush georgette long golden skirt. Her high-waist skirt was accentuated by intricate ruffles. The diva's ensemble was by Nikita Mhaisalkar and she completed her look with black heels. She upped her look with a pair of funky gold-toned studs from Minerali store. Taapsee pulled back her braided tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, and pink lip shade.

Taapsee Pannu In A Skirt-Top & Printed Shrug Taapsee Pannu sported a high-neck collar yellow crop top from X Karla and paired it with a colourful mini skirt that featured checkered patterns and statement belt. She teamed her outfit with a half-sleeved white shrug, which was accentuated by heavy multi-hued prints. Taapsee's skirt and shrug came from the label Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam. She completed her look with neutral-hued sandals and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade. The actress pulled back her mid-tresses, secured it with hairpin and let loose the remaining curls.

Taapsee Pannu In A Striped Ensemble For one of the promotional rounds, Taapsee Pannu opted for a striking midnight-blue & grey striped ensemble from the label Amrich. Her outfit consisted of full-sleeved buttoned-down flared mid-length shirt, which was accentuated by asymmetrical hem. She teamed it with matching flared trousers and completed her ensemble with a pair of black block heels. The black corset belt added structure to her attire while the stunning silver-toned earrings from Minerali upped her look. Taapsee tied her side-parted curly tresses into a low bun. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade elevated her look.

Taapsee Pannu In A Crop Jacket-Denim Skirt Taapsee Pannu sported an extended-sleeved classic white shirt and paired it with a blue denim skirt. Her pencil skirt featured buttons and front slit. She layered her shirt with a quarter-sleeved open-front crop yellow jacket, which came from the label Amrich. The brown-hued belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with a pair of white heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops. Taapsee pulled up her tresses into a high bun and enhanced her look with filled brows, curled lashes, nude-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Taapsee Pannu In A Kurti, Trousers & Yellow Jacket Taapsee Pannu looked pretty in a V-shaped neckline flared light-brown hued long kurti, which was accentuated by thin striped patterns and asymmetrical hem. She teamed it with matching ankle-length trousers. The actress re-used her yellow crop jacket and gave us major styling goals. Her ensemble came from Amrich and she completed her look with neutral-toned heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and heavy choker neckpiece from the label My Motifs. Taapsee pulled up her tresses into a messy bun. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, lovely winged eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, and glossy pink lip shade went well with her look.