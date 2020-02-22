Deepika Padukone Flaunts Vintage Outfit But It Has A Whiff Of Traditional Touch

ENGLISH

    Deepika Padukone's fashion is getting more experimental and amazing with time. Her fashion is becoming more versatile and while last time, she suprised us with a tuxedo with a hoodie, this time, she wowed us with a vintage attire. However, her vintage attire had a whiff of desi touch. The actress looked impeccable and well, she has been flaunting the colour black of late.

    So, Deepika wore an attire by Rajesh Pratap Singh. Her outfit featured a collared long and full-sleeved dress that was sharply pleated and accentuated by patterned pocket square. It was a crisp and structured number that was enhanced by white border and she paired her attire with black pyjamis that gave Deepika Padukone's vintage dress a bit of traditional look.

    Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she teamed her classy ensemble with stylish pointed black pumps, which elevated her look. The 83 actress accessorised her look with stunning studs from Viange. The makeup highlighted by pink lip shade and well-defined kohl upped her look. She completed her look with a middle-parted sleek bun. Deepika Padukone looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Saturday, February 22, 2020, 15:58 [IST]
