Just In
- 11 min ago How To Start Intermittent Fasting: A Beginner's Guide
-
- 35 min ago Kajal Aggarwal Wore A Green Suit For Maha Shivratri Celebrations And It Had All Our Attention
- 1 hr ago Priyanka Chopra Jonas Spotted In Casuals At The Airport And Will Be Seen Walking The Ramp Today
- 2 hrs ago Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Taapsee, Kareena Kapoor, Lady Gaga, Deepika Padukone & More
Don't Miss
- News Coronavirus: Government asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Singapore
- Movies Karisma Kapoor’s Web Series Debut Mentalhood Is All Set To Release In March
- Technology Sony Xperia L4 Announced With Triple Rear Cameras: Price And Specs
- Finance Pensioners Can Submit Life Certificate At Any Time During The Year Online
- Automobiles Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift Models Launching In India On 3 March: Details And Expected Prices
- Sports ICC WWT20: Win against formidable Australia will give India huge confidence going ahead, says Mithali Raj
- Education Top 20 Universities In Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020
- Travel Top 6 Places To Visit In India To Observe Maha Shivratri!
Deepika Padukone Flaunts Vintage Outfit But It Has A Whiff Of Traditional Touch
Deepika Padukone's fashion is getting more experimental and amazing with time. Her fashion is becoming more versatile and while last time, she suprised us with a tuxedo with a hoodie, this time, she wowed us with a vintage attire. However, her vintage attire had a whiff of desi touch. The actress looked impeccable and well, she has been flaunting the colour black of late.
So, Deepika wore an attire by Rajesh Pratap Singh. Her outfit featured a collared long and full-sleeved dress that was sharply pleated and accentuated by patterned pocket square. It was a crisp and structured number that was enhanced by white border and she paired her attire with black pyjamis that gave Deepika Padukone's vintage dress a bit of traditional look.
Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she teamed her classy ensemble with stylish pointed black pumps, which elevated her look. The 83 actress accessorised her look with stunning studs from Viange. The makeup highlighted by pink lip shade and well-defined kohl upped her look. She completed her look with a middle-parted sleek bun. Deepika Padukone looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.