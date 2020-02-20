ENGLISH

    Deepika Padukone Gives Stylish Goals In A Tuxedo With A Hoodie At Smile Mirchi Music Awards

    |

    Deepika Padukone's Instagram feed is lit up with her latest outfit. The actress recently attended the Smile Mirchi Music Awards 2020 and wore a tuxedo with a hoodie. She looked beautiful in her attire and gave us a unique ensemble to look forward to. Let's decode her attire and look.

    So, Deepika Padukone, who recently shared a post about her small role in 83, took to her Instagram feed to share nine images of her outfit. She captioned the picture as, "balma balma....fashion ka hai yeh balma." Well, balma because her attire was from Balmain and even though, winters are coming to an end, we got a fashion idea for the upcoming winter season. Apart from being a winter-perfect outfit, this ensemble of Deepika's also had a street-style edge.

    So, the diva wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a hooded blazer and matching straight-fit pants. It was a structured number and Deepika Padukone paired it with black pumps from Louboutin. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Chhapaak actress accessorised her look with dazzling bracelets and chic rings. Her jewellery was edgy as well and came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. She upped her look with contoured pink cheekbones and her look had a whiff of bronzer effect. The side-parted tresses rounded out her look.

    Deepika Padukone looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Photo Credits: The House Of Pixels

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 13:15 [IST]
