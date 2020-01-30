Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, And Others Give Us The Most Eye-Catching Fashion Moments Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

This January month has given us a lot of eye-catching and surprising fashion moments. A number of Bollywood divas made us react with their fashionable look, and while some impressed and others couldn't. However, nonetheless they left us stunned with their style statement. So, let's take a look at their jaw-dropping fashion statements.

Deepika Padukone's Camisole Corset Blouse

Deepika Padukone's attire wouldn't have been eye-catching, if not for that Dolce & Gabbana black sheer corset. She paired that corset over her oversized but plain white Jacquemus shirt. She teamed it with high-waist blue denim Zara jeans and statement Jimmy Choo heels. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actress wore this outfit for Chhapaak promotions. Her gold-toned jewellery by Prerto went well with her look. Her styling was good but this corset-over-shirt pairing was not quite what everybody liked. But some truly loved it - what say you about this combination?

Shraddha Kapoor's Green Lehenga

Shraddha Kapoor wore an Anita Dongre lehenga recently for Umang 2020 and well, we couldn't stop looking at her. With this attire, she showed us that how even a simple ensemble can make heads turn. It was an old-fashioned number minus embellishments and sparkles. This attire of hers was about rich and intricate embroidery in white hue. However, it was not just her outfit and complementing jewellery that impressed us but a lot had to do with her makeup and hairdo.

Kajol's Savitribai Malusare Look

Kajol's Savitribale Malusare look for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior really wowed us. This is for the first time, we saw Kajol in a period drama role and her look was created by designer Nachiket Barve. While, for the promotions of Tanhaji, Kajol might have donned more contemporary saris but for the role, she donned a quintessential Maharashtrian look with nath, rani-haar, and statement bindi. The richly-embroidered saris also completed her look for the movie.

Alaya Furniturewala's Slogan T-shirt

Alaya Furniturewala's slogan t-shirt created engagment on the social media about how fashion can influence people. It also made many fashionistas reminiscent of the slogan tees, which other divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan wore in the past. The actress has been promoting Jawaani Jaaneman and she wore this tee with the slogan, 'The Future Is Female' that was from the label, issavibes and she teamed it with black skirt from Intrinsic. She was styled by Sanam Ratansi, who has also done styling for Alaya F's debut movie.

Kangana Ranaut's Floral Headband

Kangana Ranaut's floral headband was the biggest eye-catching fashion moment of this month. We didn't like the combination of this floral headband and Torani's floral suit. Styled by Ami Patel, we felt it was a styling excess but hey fashion is subjective. So, you can have a different opinion too. At least, if Frida Kahlo was at the back of the mind, this look was so not Frida Kahlo. However, her suit was pretty.

So, whose attire and look was the most surprising?