Kangana Ranaut's Hairband Wouldn't Have Made Frida Kahlo Happy But Her Outfit Is Pretty Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sometimes experiments work and sometime experiments fail, but sometimes experiments are highly subjective. Such was the case with Kangana Ranaut, who made quite a floral splash at the screening event of her upcoming movie, Panga. The actress was styled by Ami Patel with Frida Kahlo at the back of her mind but this outcome wouldn't have made Frida Kahlo happy - at least Kangana didn't seem very pleased. Kangana Ranaut's attire was excellent but this hairband definitely seemed like a styling excess.

The Judgementall Hai Kyaactress wore a traditional suit, which came from the label, Torani. It was a gorgeous Champa jaal chintz printed Heena kurta set from the Chatt collection of the label. The dupatta and kurta were adorned with understated floral accents and the striped trousers contrasted her kurta. However, the straight-fit trousers went well with her kurta and dupatta. It was an exquisite set and something we would want to update our wardrobe with but those black block-heels were a bit disappointing. It could have been a comfy pair but it didn't complement her kurta set. We wish Kangana Ranauthad opted for black-toned juttis instead.

Her accessory of the night was the hairband and this statement piece managed to take away our attention from the kurta set. The only thing that we noticed was that floral hairband. It was a beautiful piece but was it necessary to team it with kurta set. A chic set of studs might have done more justice to her look. The makeup was nude-toned and the intended makeup look fail to make an impact. However, the sleek tresses looked fine. So, what are your views on Kangana Ranaut'shairband look? Was it a hit or a fail? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Ravindu Patil Photography