ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kangana Ranaut Inspires Us To Update Our Wardrobe With A Ralph Lauren Suit

    By
    |

     

    Well, Kangana Ranaut taught us that all we need is a Ralph Lauren suit in order to look like a boss lady. Yes, the actress wore this ultimate pantsuit for the latest promotional round of her upcoming movie, Panga. She slayed it like a diva and her styling by Ami Patel was also top notch. It was minimal and with her look, she made us believe yet again that less is more in fashion.

    So, Kangana looked a class apart in her suit that we thought was perfect for official meetings and also formal events. Her pantsuit was understated and made us reminiscent of the Colonial fashion. It was a structured suit with crisp details, and we particularly loved the hue of her attire. It wasn't one of those vibrant purple and pink suits; instead it was a classic brown suit with old-school checkered pattern. She teamed her suit with complementing brown-toned top and while we couldn't figure out the exact style of her heels but Kangana Ranautpaired her pantsuit with brown-hued heels by Louboutin.

     

    She accessorised her look with round-shaped delicate earrings that came from Risn Jewels. The earrings completed her look and we are glad, she didn't opt for excess jewellery as that could have ruined her look. The actress looked perfect. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Kangana Ranautlooked fabulous. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that.

    More KANGANA RANAUTNews  

    Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue