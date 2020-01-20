Kangana Ranaut Inspires Us To Update Our Wardrobe With A Ralph Lauren Suit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Well, Kangana Ranaut taught us that all we need is a Ralph Lauren suit in order to look like a boss lady. Yes, the actress wore this ultimate pantsuit for the latest promotional round of her upcoming movie, Panga. She slayed it like a diva and her styling by Ami Patel was also top notch. It was minimal and with her look, she made us believe yet again that less is more in fashion.

So, Kangana looked a class apart in her suit that we thought was perfect for official meetings and also formal events. Her pantsuit was understated and made us reminiscent of the Colonial fashion. It was a structured suit with crisp details, and we particularly loved the hue of her attire. It wasn't one of those vibrant purple and pink suits; instead it was a classic brown suit with old-school checkered pattern. She teamed her suit with complementing brown-toned top and while we couldn't figure out the exact style of her heels but Kangana Ranautpaired her pantsuit with brown-hued heels by Louboutin.

She accessorised her look with round-shaped delicate earrings that came from Risn Jewels. The earrings completed her look and we are glad, she didn't opt for excess jewellery as that could have ruined her look. The actress looked perfect. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her look. Kangana Ranautlooked fabulous. What do you think about her outfit? Let us know that.