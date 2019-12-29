Best Of Kangana Ranaut's Fashion: Her Six Most Stunning Outfits Of 2019

Kangana Ranaut's Semi-Formal Outfit Before she was set to walk the ramp at the grand finale of India Fashion Week, Kangana Ranaut's photoshoot in this semi-formal attire left us stunned. The diva wore a t-shirt that was accentuated by a graphic pattern of a woman and Disney character and this was the casual side of her outfit. What made her outfit formal were checkered grey trousers and a brown jacket. Her suede brown formal boots also elevated her look. She kept her jewellery-free and the makeup was light too. The curly tresses rounded out her avatar.

Kangana Ranaut's Polka-Dotted Dress The Manikarnika actress also wowed us with her polka-dotted dress that was sleeveless and accentuated by pink hue. Her dress was enhanced by red polka dots and it was a layered number. The dress was asymmetrical and subtly pleated at the hemline. This dress of hers was by Gauri and Nainika and she teamed it with pointed red pumps. Her makeup was light with a lot of pink touches and the side-parted bob hairdo elevated her look and gave it a vintage effect.

Kangana Ranaut's Bondage-Inspired Attire For the promotion of Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut donned separates by Marina Hoermanseder. She wore a black strapless top that was structured and featured slits, and she paired it with a golden metallic skirt that was enhanced by criss-cross accents. Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed her attire with a pair of black boots, which went well with her attire. Kangana didn't wear jewellery and instead upped her look with winged eyeliner and pink lip shade. The puffed ponytail spruced up her look.

Kangana Ranaut's Black Silk Sari Kangana Ranaut might have not worn many saris this year as compared to the last year but this sari of hers was certainly special. This black-hued kanjeevaram silk sari was a gift to her by legendary actress, Rekha. She draped it for the screening of Manikarnika and looked exquisite. It was a patterned sari with golden-toned metallic border and she teamed her sari with a half-sleeved black-hued silk blouse. She accessorised her look with a statement gold and pearl neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by mascara and golden eye shadow and pink lip shade. The mogra-adorned bun rounded out her avatar.

Kangana Ranaut's Sassy Pantsuit For the Grey Goose party at the Cannes Film Festival, Kangana Ranaut donned a Nedret Taciroglu/Nedo outfit that was splashed in all-black hue. It was a bold attire that featured a plunging neckline blazer with sharp edges. Her attire was intricately done and she paired it with a corset bodice and matching pants with flared edges. Her makeup was sharply contoured with pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The sleek wet tresses completed her party avatar. Well, with this, Kangana Ranaut gave us a brand new party look.