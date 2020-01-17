Kangana Ranaut's Elaborate Kurta Set Is Perfect For Cousin's Engagement Ceremony Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Are you looking forward to attending the engagement ceremony of your cousin or friend? Are you also thinking of what to wear for the ceremony? If yes, take fashion inspiration from the Panga actress, Kangana Ranaut, who sported the engagement-perfect ensemble for her cousin's engagement ceremony. She looked amazing in her ensemble and inspired us to go elaborate at least once in a while.

So, Kangana's outfit favoured the maximalist phase of fashion and captured the rich hues and embroidery of the country. Her ensemble came from RI Ritu Kumar and it was about intricate motifs and colour-block. So, Kangana Ranaut wore a long kurta and paired it with flared bottoms. She wore a Suryavanshi kurta set by the brand. Her attire was accentuated by black hue and featured meticulously-done golden motifs. The flared bottoms were enhanced by red hue and adorned with golden dotted patterns.

She teamed her attire with a red-hued dupatta that was marked by golden floral accents and also featured heavy floral border that boasted painstaking threadwork. Kangana paired her exquisite ensemble with embellished juttis, which went well with her attire. The statement gold-toned neckpiece upped her look but surprisingly, she didn't sport earrings. As for the makeup, she kept it light with natural pink lip shade and slight winged eyeliner. A tiny bindi elevated her look and she completed her traditional avatar with a curly bun. So, what do you think about Kangana Ranaut's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Team Kangana Ranaut's Instagram