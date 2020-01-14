Kangana Ranaut In Light Olive-Green Suit Or Red And Pigeon-Blue Suit, Which One Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it ethnic or western outfits, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has mastered the art of nailing each outfit effortlessly. At the promotional rounds of her upcoming film Panga, the actress has been making stunning ethnic statements and we are absolutely in love with her. When it comes to fashion, the way she carries herself is really commendable and inspiring at the same time.

Recently, Kangana sported green and red ethnic suits for the latest promotional rounds and looked absolutely beautiful. So, let us take a close look at her both suits and decode them. She was styled by stylist Ami Patel.

Kangana Ranaut In A Green Suit

Kangana Ranaut donned a light olive-green-hued suit, which came from the designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika's collection. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved keyhole neckline kurti that was accentuated by multi-hued floral embroidery, dark-green broad border with embellished golden patterns, and side slits. She paired it with matching churidar bottoms and draped a sheer embroidered dupatta over her one shoulder. The actress completed her look with golden Christian Louboutin heels. She upped her look with silver-toned studs from Amrapali. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, green-hued eye shadow, soft pink blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look.

Kangana Ranaut In A Red Suit

Kangana Ranaut opted for a red suit by Priya Parikh and looked elegant in it. Her suit consisted of a round-collar plain red flared red kurti. She teamed it with contrasting pigeon blue-hued salwar and wrapped the matching intricately-embroidered dupatta around her arms and bodice. The diva completed her look with a pair of golden juttis by celebrity shoe designer, Rohan Arora. She accessorised her look with gold-toned jhumkis from Amrapali and let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses. Thick brows, tiny black bindi, nude-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and nudish-pink lip shade enhanced her look.

We really liked Kangana Ranaut's both ethnic looks. Which one did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kangana Ranaut