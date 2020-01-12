Kangana Ranaut Has Diverse Attire Goals For Us But Which One Did You Like The Most? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Kangana Ranaut has been promoting her upcoming sports-drama film, Panga. Be it a formal pantsuit or a fusion outfit, the diva has been impressing us wth her fashion choices. So, let's decode her three outfits, which she wore recently for the promotions.

Kangana Ranaut's Edgy Formal Attire

So, Kangana Ranaut has been giving us fashion goals. Recently, she wore a formal edgy attire at a conclave event. Her ensemble consisted of a striped dark blue jacket-style shirt that consisted of an overlapping detail and light striped pants. Her ensemble came from the label, Two Point Two. She paired her attire with pointed white heels from Dior and her earrings came from the label, Viange. The makeup was highlighted by wine red lip shade and pink eye shadow. The impeccable side-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Kangana Ranaut's Winter Attire

Kangana Ranaut also gave us a winter fashion goal recently. She looked classy in her ensemble that was splashed in the shades of navy blue and maroon. While her kurta was collared and maroon-hued, the pyjamas were striped. She teamed her dress and pyjamas with a navy blue long jacket. She paired her ensemble with light brown platform heels from Louis Vuitton. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and winged eyeliner. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Kangana Ranaut's Old School Attire

Kangana Ranaut looked impressive in her nude-toned attire that consisted of a top and high-waist pleated skirt. Her ensemble was subtly-done and she paired it with a long blazer that accentuated her style quotient. It was a smart outfit by Burberry and exuded old school vibes. She teamed it with pointed beige pumps. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted tresses suited her look. She wrapped up her look with pearl earrings.

So, which attire of Kangana Ranaut's did you like the most? Let us know that.