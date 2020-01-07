Kangana Ranaut's Latest Dress And Sari Make For Summer Wardrobe Essentials Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Of late, Kangana Ranaut has been promoting her film, Panga. The diva has oodles of fashion goals for us and her two recent outfits absolutely caught our attention. So, one of her ensembles was about contemporary take on traditional wear and the other was a soothing outfit. Styled by Ami Patel, we have decode her outfits for you.

Kangana Ranaut's Earthy Dress

Kangana Ranaut looked amazing in her flowy dress that came from the label, Péro. It was a gorgeous summery dress that was brown-hued and featured full billowing sleeves. Her dress was enhanced by yellow border and marked by subtle floral accents. The attire exuded soothing vibes and she wore a pair of Miu Miu brown boots with her dress. Her round-framed golden shades added an interesting dimension to her look. The makeup was highlighted by muted-toned lip shade and subtle eye makeup. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her stylish look.

Kangana Ranaut's Modern Sari

Recently, Kangana Ranaut donned a sari for the Bigg Boss promotions. The sari was designed by Masaba x Rhea and it was a red wispy rose print sari. The sari came from their 'The Chronicles of Femininity' collection and it consisted of a flowy drape and strapless blouse. The attire was accentuated by multi-hued floral accents. She teamed her sari with a pair of pointed red pumps by Valentino. The emerald and diamond choker neckpiece upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which attire and look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.