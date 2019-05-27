Just In
Kangana Ranaut Brings A Refreshing Change To Her Airport Outfits And We Love It
Kangana Ranaut is frequently spotted in understated saris at the airport. However, these days, we have noticed that she has diversified her airport fashion game. The actress, who is a sari connoisseur, seems to have taken a break from saris at the airport. In fact, she has been spotted in quirky and casual numbers. Her brand new airport fashion game has inspired us too. She has beckoned us to keep it simple but to also experiment once in a while. For instance, the latest green outfit of hers was one of the most eye-catching numbers of this month. Let's decode her changing airport fashion game of Kangana Ranaut.
The Green Attire
This was so far the quirkiest airport look of Kangana's. She wore an easy breezy dark green outfit from the label, Runaway Bicycle. She looked effortlessly awesome in her laidback number, which offered much-needed soothing vibes. It was a sleeveless and flared number, which featured subtle pleats and pockets. She paired her green attire with Louis Vuitton flats and her classy brown bag came from Stella McCartney. She carried dark shades with her and the makeup was lit up by a pink lip shade. The vintage pixie hairdo rounded out her latest airport look.
The Classy Separates
Kangana gave us classy and comfy vibes as she returned from Cannes. She definitely played with prints and this attire of hers was enhanced by colour-block. She paired her pink striped Prada shirt with a pinstriped skirt. The diva also draped an overcoat, which matched with her skirt. Her skirt and overcoat came from Miu Miu. She teamed her outfit with beautiful Jimmy Choo heels and the pink bag also came from Miu Miu. The actress wore her signature dark shades and the makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The curly hairdo wrapped up her airport avatar.
The All-Blue Look
On her way to Cannes Film Festival 2019, Kangana kept it humble and her attire was about shades f blue. The actress wore a striped blue shirt and teamed it with denims. Her attire was from Gucci and she totally radiated cool vibes with her ensemble. She carried her bag cross-bodied style and that came from Off White. Kangana's pretty white wedges went well with her outfit and were from YSL. The makeup was nude-toned and the curly tresses completed her airport look.
The Artistic Avatar
Recently Kangana also inspired us to merge art and fashion too. She looked a class apart in her ensemble and exuded power and comfort with her outfit. The actress wore a graphic tee, which came from Strateas Carlucci and she teamed it with checkered pants, which were from Miu Miu. It was an easy-to-copy look and something, which could make anyone look awesome in an instant. Kangana paired her ensemble with black boots, which came from Miu Miu. The round-framed dark shades and muted-toned lip shade notched up her avatar. The curly tresses completed her look.
So, which outfit and avatar of Kangana's would you like to ace? Let us know that in the comment section.